Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
19.06.25 | 08:37
2,718 Euro
-0,73 % -0,020
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6662,71212:12
2,6722,72212:06
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 11:48 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Middle East: Watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live for Free on Hisense Smart TVs

DUBAI, UAE, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, is offering global users free access to live FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches through its VIDAA-powered TVs as an Official Partner.

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live for Free on Hisense Smart TVs

Through a dedicated campaign page on the VIDAA home screen, users can watch every live match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 for free, in partnership with DAZN. Fans only need to register with an email and password, and no payment is required to enjoy the tournament on the DAZN app available on Hisense and Toshiba smart TVs across most global markets.

In addition to live match coverage, the campaign offers real-time match data, interactive prediction games, team rankings, and schedules, providing fans with a more immersive and engaging viewing experience from the comfort of their homes.

The campaign page gives users access to live matches, prediction games, and other interactive features on all Hisense and Toshiba smart TVs worldwide that support the VIDAA system, excluding Japan, where Hisense and REGZA products are sold. In Japan, users can watch the matches directly via the DAZN app. Please note: DAZN service is unavailable in mainland China, DPRK, and Russia.

This initiative reflects Hisense's ongoing commitment to enriching sports entertainment through smart technology, offering fans worldwide a seamless way to follow one of the year's most prestigious football tournaments.

The free viewing experience will be available throughout the tournament until July 2025.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714722/Hisense_Middle_East.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/watch-the-fifa-club-world-cup-2025-live-for-free-on-hisense-smart-tvs-302486181.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.