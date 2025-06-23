DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 23-Jun-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 296.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 291.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 294.1537p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,867,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,179,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 294.1537

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 935 292.40 08:14:43 00075880962TRLO0 XLON 400 292.00 08:35:21 00075881580TRLO0 XLON 469 292.00 08:35:21 00075881581TRLO0 XLON 869 291.60 08:35:21 00075881582TRLO0 XLON 800 292.20 08:45:34 00075881970TRLO0 XLON 171 292.20 08:45:34 00075881971TRLO0 XLON 848 293.20 08:53:47 00075882571TRLO0 XLON 809 293.20 09:04:42 00075883412TRLO0 XLON 974 292.80 09:14:59 00075884182TRLO0 XLON 900 292.40 09:30:08 00075884893TRLO0 XLON 19 292.40 09:30:08 00075884894TRLO0 XLON 280 292.40 09:38:31 00075885068TRLO0 XLON 679 292.40 09:40:12 00075885094TRLO0 XLON 28 293.00 09:55:17 00075885538TRLO0 XLON 8 293.00 09:57:17 00075885616TRLO0 XLON 16 293.00 09:57:17 00075885617TRLO0 XLON 170 293.00 09:57:17 00075885618TRLO0 XLON 500 293.00 09:57:17 00075885619TRLO0 XLON 168 293.00 09:57:17 00075885620TRLO0 XLON 500 293.00 09:57:17 00075885621TRLO0 XLON 167 293.00 09:57:17 00075885622TRLO0 XLON 828 292.60 10:02:33 00075885819TRLO0 XLON 913 294.00 10:15:11 00075886248TRLO0 XLON 820 294.00 10:21:36 00075886534TRLO0 XLON 905 294.00 10:21:36 00075886535TRLO0 XLON 803 294.00 10:21:36 00075886536TRLO0 XLON 872 294.00 10:30:00 00075886633TRLO0 XLON 955 293.60 10:31:30 00075886672TRLO0 XLON 866 294.00 10:39:31 00075886874TRLO0 XLON 822 294.00 10:59:17 00075887372TRLO0 XLON 400 292.40 11:15:48 00075887793TRLO0 XLON 528 292.40 11:15:48 00075887794TRLO0 XLON 11 292.20 11:21:44 00075887900TRLO0 XLON 910 292.20 11:21:44 00075887901TRLO0 XLON 31 293.40 11:55:26 00075888528TRLO0 XLON 122 293.40 11:55:26 00075888529TRLO0 XLON 100 293.40 11:55:26 00075888530TRLO0 XLON 838 293.20 12:00:05 00075888623TRLO0 XLON 971 293.60 12:07:40 00075888747TRLO0 XLON 911 293.40 12:09:16 00075888800TRLO0 XLON 60 293.60 12:33:42 00075889341TRLO0 XLON 78 293.60 12:33:42 00075889342TRLO0 XLON 797 293.20 12:34:19 00075889358TRLO0 XLON 99 293.20 12:34:42 00075889366TRLO0 XLON 1131 294.00 12:45:17 00075889693TRLO0 XLON 35 294.00 12:48:00 00075889869TRLO0 XLON 882 294.00 12:49:29 00075889893TRLO0 XLON 997 293.80 13:25:16 00075890705TRLO0 XLON 1606 294.00 13:28:56 00075890886TRLO0 XLON 56 294.00 13:28:56 00075890887TRLO0 XLON 989 293.80 13:32:06 00075890988TRLO0 XLON 26 293.40 13:48:07 00075891417TRLO0 XLON 929 293.60 13:53:44 00075891627TRLO0 XLON 874 295.80 14:13:45 00075892811TRLO0 XLON 830 296.00 14:16:34 00075892984TRLO0 XLON 951 296.00 14:25:17 00075893407TRLO0 XLON 73 296.00 14:25:28 00075893447TRLO0 XLON 759 296.00 14:25:28 00075893448TRLO0 XLON 852 296.00 15:09:06 00075895599TRLO0 XLON 567 296.00 15:09:06 00075895600TRLO0 XLON 424 296.00 15:09:07 00075895610TRLO0 XLON 894 296.00 15:09:07 00075895611TRLO0 XLON 176 296.00 15:09:07 00075895612TRLO0 XLON 889 296.00 15:09:07 00075895613TRLO0 XLON 771 296.00 15:09:07 00075895614TRLO0 XLON

