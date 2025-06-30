FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Monday, June 30th 2025



COMPANY EVENTS

10:00 DEU: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner, Annual General Meeting 10:00 DEU: Nagarro, Annual General Meeting

15:00 DEU: Deutsche Börse, ISS Stoxx Investor Day

17:45 DEU: Mercedes-Benz, Pre-Close Call Q2



DEU Evonik, Update Call Q2 Days 1/2



COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED

CHE: Meyer Burger Technology, Annual General Meeting



ECONOMIC DATA

BGR: Central Bank, Interest Rate Decision

01:50 JPN: Industrial Production 5/25 Preliminary

03:30 CHN: PMI Manufacturing / Services

08:00 DEU: Im- / Export prices 5/25

08:00 DEU: Retail Sales 5/25

08:00 SWE: Retail Sales 5/25

08:00 DNK: Jobless Rate 5/25

08:00 DNK: GDP Q1/25 (2nd est.)

08:30 HUN: Producer Prices 5/25

09:00 AUT: Producer Prices 5/25

10:00 EUR: Money Supply M3 5/25

10:00 POL: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary

11:00 ITA: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary

12:00 IRL: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary

12:00 PRT: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary

14:00 DEU: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary

15:45 USA: MNI Chicago PMI 6/25

