Steve Gatena of PRAY.COM Named 2025 Greater Los Angeles Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist

Celebrating Vision, Purpose, and the Power of Faith-Driven Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / In a moment that honors innovation, resilience, and bold leadership, PRAY.COM Founder and CEO Steve Gatena was named among the finalists for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Entrepreneur of the Year® at a gala celebration held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel earlier this month.

Presented by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award recognizes the builders of tomorrow-trailblazers who redefine industries and shape communities with lasting impact. Now in its 40th year, the award is a milestone celebration of those creating long-term value through bold vision, strong character, and relentless execution.

Among 26 elite finalists, Gatena stood out for his unwavering commitment to purpose, innovation, and positive global influence through faith-based technology.

"I'm humbled and honored to be recognized alongside so many transformational leaders," Gatena shared. "Each finalist here tonight is driven by a deep passion to leave the world better than we found it. I thank God, our team, and the millions who use PRAY.COM every day to connect more deeply with their faith and purpose."

Recognizing Bold Leadership with Purpose

Gatena's selection was based on criteria such as entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth trajectory, and enduring impact. Bridget Ahern, EY Greater LA Co-Director, described this year's class as "bold entrepreneurs making a lasting difference in their industries and communities." Co-Director Kim Harrington added, "These are trailblazers with unwavering dedication to their people, their vision, and the lives they touch."

Past Los Angeles honorees include household names like Joey Gonzalez (Barry's), Janice Bryant Howroyd (ActOne Group), and John V. Shields (Trader Joe's)-visionaries who turned ideas into cultural touchstones. Gatena now joins their ranks, not only as a business leader, but as a faith-forward catalyst for hope, healing, and human flourishing.

"This award shines a spotlight on something bigger than me-it highlights a mission," Gatena added. "At a time when the world is overwhelmed with noise, distraction, and division, PRAY.COM is creating sacred space for peace, clarity, and connection. We are committed to improving mental and spiritual health globally-and this recognition reminds us how urgent and vital that mission is."

About PRAY.COM

PRAY.COM is the world's #1 app for daily prayer and faith-based audio content, designed to grow faith and cultivate community. With millions of active users worldwide, PRAY.COM provides innovative tools for prayer, meditation, and spiritual learning, supported by partnerships with leading faith leaders and communities around the globe. It was founded by Steve Gatena, Michael Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year competition. Learn more at ey.com/us/eoy.



