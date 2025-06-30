Germany recorded 141 hours of negative day-ahead electricity prices in June, just below the record set in May, bringing the first-half total close to the full-year figure for 2023. From pv magazine Germany Germany's day-ahead electricity spot price was negative for 162 hours in May, out of a total of 720 hours for the month, according to data from Fraunhofer ISE. Negative prices occurred on 22 of 30 days in June, typically when PV systems were operating at full capacity - between mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Fraunhofer ISE's Energy Charts recorded 141 hours of negative prices in June. For ...

