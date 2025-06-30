Anzeige
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
30.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
Think Power Solutions Appoints Daniel Helman as Chief Executive Officer

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Think Power Solutions, a leading provider of tech-enabled utility infrastructure and field services, announces a key leadership transition as Daniel Helman assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This follows the departure of Founder and CEO Hari Vasudevan, whose 12 years of visionary leadership have helped shape the company into a trusted partner across the electric utilities industry.

Hari Vasudevan remains an active investor in Think Power Solutions, continuing to support the company's long-term mission.

Daniel Helman brings more than 35 years of operational experience to the role, including 20 years in the power generation and construction industry. Most recently, Dan served as Chief Operating Officer of Think Power Solutions for two years, preceded by his tenure as Environmental, Health, and Safety Leader. His deep operational expertise, unwavering commitment to safety, and passion for innovation make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Think Power into its next phase of growth.

"I'm honored to lead this outstanding team into the next chapter," said Daniel Helman. "We'll continue to build on the strong foundation Hari created and drive new levels of operational excellence and client success."

Dan's appointment signals continued momentum toward excellence, innovation, and customer-centric service delivery. Under his leadership, Think Power Solutions will remain focused on delivering exceptional value, safety, and performance across its client portfolio.

"We are excited to welcome Dan as our new CEO," said Lawrence LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer at Think Power Solutions. "His proven leadership, operational discipline, and alignment with our values position him to guide the company into a dynamic and impactful future."

To learn more about Dan Helman, visit his LinkedIn.

About Think Power Solutions
Think Power Solutions is a leading provider of AI-enabled utility infrastructure solutions. The company partners with many of the nation's largest investor-owned and cooperative utilities. Known for its operational excellence, innovative technology, and industry-leading safety record, Think Power has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the utility sector. With a culture grounded in innovation, excellence, strong employee engagement, and entrepreneurial spirit, Think Power Solutions continues to attract top-tier talent and deliver high-performance services and products that support the evolving needs of the utility industry.

For more information visit: https://www.thinkpowersolutions.com Follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Sayantan Dasgupta
Director Marketing - Brand & Content
Think Power Solutions
sayantan.dasgupta@thinkpowersolutions.com

SOURCE: Think Power Solutions



