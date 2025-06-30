Anzeige
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 18:36 Uhr
96 Leser
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30


BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 15,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 598.30 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 02 July 2025 the issued share capital of the Company will be 76,981,864 Ordinary Shares, excluding 26,228,000 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 25.41% of the Company's total issued share capital (103,209,864 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 76,981,864 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

30 June 2025



© 2025 PR Newswire
