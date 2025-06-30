Sham Gad: Mr. Gad Announces the Election of All Five of His Nominees to Paragon's Board of Directors Based on Preliminary Results of the Annual Meeting

Believes the Reconstitution of the Board Will Position Paragon to Return to our Strategy of Prioritizing Stockholders and Long Term Value Creation

Thanks Fellow Stockholders for Their Overwhelming Support

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Hesham "Sham" Gad, the largest stockholder of Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT) ("Paragon" or the "Company"), owning approximately 28.2% of the Company's outstanding shares, today issued the following statement to the Company's stockholders:

"After spending the past several months fighting entrenchment maneuvers and navigating a campaign of defamatory personal attacks and needless spending, we are very pleased that Paragon's stockholders finally had their voices heard at today's Annual Meeting. Preliminary results indicate that holders of approximately 60% of Paragon's outstanding shares voted to elect myself and four new highly-qualified and independent individuals to the Company's Board. We are enthusiastic and ready to move Paragon forward. We also want to take this opportunity to thank our fellow stockholders for their overwhelming support during what was a challenging and lengthy campaign for sorely-needed boardroom change. Today should mark the beginning of a promising new chapter for Paragon. We look forward to communicating further about our go-forward strategy once the election results have been certified."

