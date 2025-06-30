Groundswell Issues RFP for Solar Developers to Expand Community Solar Across the Southeast

Groundswell's Southeast Rural Power Program Will Cut Energy Bills in Half for Rural Families While Strengthening Local Resilience

LAGRANGE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Groundswell, a nonprofit that builds community power, has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking experienced solar developers to advance the Southeast Rural Power, Solar for All program. This initiative will bring new community solar and battery storage projects to rural communities across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Through this initial RFP, Groundswell anticipates supporting the construction of approximately 24 MW AC of residential-serving community solar projects, with individual projects ranging from 500 kW to 5 MW AC. Subsequent RFPs will follow, as the program aims to build upwards of 100 MW AC of solar capacity before program completion. The cumulative set of projects will help cut electricity bills in half for more than 17,000 households while increasing local resilience and supporting local economic development.

"Every single one of these projects showcase rural leadership, strong partnerships with local utilities, and keeping people's kitchen table priorities at the center of our work," commented Groundswell CEO Michelle Moore. "Together, they'll make electricity more affordable for more than 17,000 families across the Southeast and make the grid more resilient for everyone at a time when our region needs every electron we can get."

The Southeast Rural Power program is funded by a $156 million Solar for All grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, supporting investments that preserve affordable housing, strengthen local energy systems, and keep energy dollars circulating within rural communities.

Interested developers must submit proposals by 5:00 p.m. ET on August 8, 2025. Proposals should include detailed pricing, project timelines, site location specifics, local hiring commitments, and other information outlined in the RFP.

Submission Details:

Issuance Date: June 30, 2025

Submission Deadline: August 8, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. ET

Submission Method: Email proposals in PDF format to SERuralPower@Groundswell.org

Full RFP Details: SERuralPower.org

Developers with questions may email SERuralPower@Groundswell.org for additional information as they conduct due diligence during the proposal period.

