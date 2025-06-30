Arbor Day Foundation: 30% of Tree Projects Related to Extreme Heat in 2024

More than 52,000 trees were planted or distributed to help cool communities

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / New data shows that last year, nearly one-third of the Arbor Day Foundation's tree planting work in cities and towns was related to addressing extreme heat.

"Communities are struggling to endure the pressures of rising heat and they're reaching for trees as a way to cope. This data is a validator of trees in their role as critical infrastructure. In our world's cities, trees are a 'must-have', not just a 'nice-to-have'," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "As the rate of extreme heat increases, so must our response. The Arbor Day Foundation is focused on leveraging the latest data and technology to help reach communities in need. Alongside our global network of planting partners, we're meeting the moment with action."

The new data analysis from the Arbor Day Foundation revealed last year's 115 heat-related projects resulted in more than 52,000 trees planted or distributed with the specific aim of creating cooling. These trees were brought into front yards, back yards, city streets, parks, playgrounds, and school campuses across 27 U.S. states and seven additional countries.

Trees planted in cities and neighborhoods have the power to reduce life-threatening heat by up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit and improve air quality worsened by the heat.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the last 10 years have been the hottest years on the planet, with 2024 being the hottest ever recorded. The rising heat has proven deadly. The National Weather Service estimates extreme heat accounts for more deaths annually in the U.S. than every other natural disaster combined. Additionally, extreme heat is proven to increase hospitalizations related to cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses.

In total in 2024, the Arbor Day Foundation planted or distributed a combined 1.5 million trees across 409 tree planting projects in cities and towns. In addition to extreme heat, projects helped to improve air quality, support disaster recovery efforts, establish food forests, and grow green spaces in undercanopied areas. The work was accomplished in collaboration with 235 local planting partners in 46 U.S. states and 28 countries.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

