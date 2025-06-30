Silva Injury Law, Inc.: Silva Injury Law Expands With Two New Offices in San Diego, CA, and Provo, UT

Reaching More Communities in Need: Silva Injury Law Opens Doors in San Diego and Provo

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Silva Injury Law, a trusted personal injury law firm known for advocating for accident victims and their families, has announced the opening of two new offices-one in San Diego, California , and the other in Provo, Utah . This marks the firm's first expansion outside California and will enhance access to legal services for clients throughout these growing communities.

Silva Injury Law - Attorneys

Silva Injury Law - Team Photo

With offices now serving clients in San Diego and Provo, Silva Injury Law continues its mission to help injury victims seek justice in a wide range of personal injury cases. The firm's practice areas include car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, dog bites, pedestrian accidents, and sexual assault cases.

The new offices are located at:

4241 Jutland Drive, Suite 309

San Diego, CA 92117

(858) 224-9672

3549 N University Ave, Suite 350

Provo, Utah 84604

(801) 669-9011

The expansion to Provo, Utah, is a significant milestone for Silva Injury Law, representing its first location outside of California. By establishing a presence in Utah, the firm is positioned to help more clients in need of experienced and compassionate legal representation following serious accidents and injuries.

Silva Injury Law is committed to providing personalized service and pursuing full and fair compensation on behalf of those harmed by negligence. With the addition of these offices, clients in both California and Utah now have greater access to the firm's dedicated team of personal injury attorneys.

About Silva Injury Law:

Silva Injury Law represents individuals injured through no fault of their own in a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents , truck accidents , wrongful death, dog bites, and more. Founded by Michael Joe Silva, a Central Valley native and graduate of BYU's J. Reuben Clark Law School, the firm is committed to delivering compassionate service and strong advocacy. Silva Injury Law emphasizes clear communication, personalized guidance, and dedicated support to help clients seek justice and rebuild their lives.

Contact Information:

Silva Injury Law

2857 Geer Rd., Suite B

Turlock, CA 95382

Phone: (209) 600-4389

SOURCE: Silva Injury Law, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/silva-injury-law-expands-with-two-new-offices-in-san-diego-ca-an-1044515