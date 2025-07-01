Anzeige
01.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             70,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             328.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             317.60p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             320.6208p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,133,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,913,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 320.6208

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
914               328.00      08:23:41          00076020191TRLO0      XLON 
 
898               327.20      08:35:54          00076020677TRLO0      XLON 
 
805               326.20      08:45:56          00076020883TRLO0      XLON 
 
874               327.60      09:01:40          00076021304TRLO0      XLON 
 
946               327.20      09:03:00          00076021353TRLO0      XLON 
 
907               326.20      09:03:01          00076021356TRLO0      XLON 
 
293               325.40      09:20:00          00076021828TRLO0      XLON 
 
912               326.20      09:32:30          00076022072TRLO0      XLON 
 
129               325.80      09:32:30          00076022073TRLO0      XLON 
 
747               325.80      09:32:30          00076022074TRLO0      XLON 
 
953               324.40      09:48:31          00076022465TRLO0      XLON 
 
923               324.40      09:53:31          00076022613TRLO0      XLON 
 
813               324.00      09:56:30          00076022686TRLO0      XLON 
 
556               324.00      10:06:09          00076022984TRLO0      XLON 
 
256               324.00      10:06:09          00076022985TRLO0      XLON 
 
800               323.40      10:19:02          00076023387TRLO0      XLON 
 
835               322.00      10:36:15          00076023798TRLO0      XLON 
 
833               322.00      10:54:49          00076024373TRLO0      XLON 
 
873               321.40      11:01:01          00076024610TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               320.80      11:04:14          00076024657TRLO0      XLON 
 
446               320.80      11:04:14          00076024658TRLO0      XLON 
 
888               320.40      11:18:56          00076025027TRLO0      XLON 
 
816               319.80      11:25:43          00076025151TRLO0      XLON 
 
963               322.40      12:00:21          00076026174TRLO0      XLON 
 
952               321.00      12:14:01          00076026364TRLO0      XLON 
 
887               321.00      12:14:01          00076026365TRLO0      XLON 
 
997               319.20      12:25:40          00076026681TRLO0      XLON 
 
816               319.00      12:37:45          00076027151TRLO0      XLON 
 
851               319.80      12:48:34          00076027437TRLO0      XLON 
 
539               319.00      12:51:28          00076027500TRLO0      XLON 
 
366               319.00      12:51:28          00076027501TRLO0      XLON 
 
850               319.00      13:12:55          00076028021TRLO0      XLON 
 
845               318.40      13:14:00          00076028032TRLO0      XLON 
 
83                319.00      13:31:02          00076028461TRLO0      XLON 
 
826               318.60      13:31:08          00076028463TRLO0      XLON 
 
694               318.40      13:43:50          00076028707TRLO0      XLON 
 
211               318.40      13:43:50          00076028708TRLO0      XLON 
 
949               318.00      13:43:50          00076028709TRLO0      XLON 
 
801               318.60      13:56:13          00076029144TRLO0      XLON 
 
710               318.20      13:57:52          00076029242TRLO0      XLON 
 
137               318.20      13:57:52          00076029243TRLO0      XLON 
 
854               318.40      13:57:52          00076029244TRLO0      XLON 
 
918               318.40      14:19:27          00076030474TRLO0      XLON 
 
951               318.20      14:28:15          00076030872TRLO0      XLON 
 
975               317.60      14:31:45          00076031233TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               318.80      14:43:27          00076032797TRLO0      XLON 
 
193               318.80      14:43:27          00076032798TRLO0      XLON 
 
66                318.40      14:44:17          00076032954TRLO0      XLON 
 
879               318.40      14:44:17          00076032955TRLO0      XLON 
 
19                318.40      14:53:20          00076033589TRLO0      XLON 
 
917               318.40      14:53:20          00076033590TRLO0      XLON 
 
880               318.40      14:53:20          00076033591TRLO0      XLON 
 
83                319.20      15:07:23          00076034405TRLO0      XLON 
 
1584               319.20      15:07:23          00076034406TRLO0      XLON 
 
993               319.20      15:09:23          00076034549TRLO0      XLON 
 
895               319.60      15:11:05          00076034617TRLO0      XLON 
 
866               320.40      15:14:23          00076034779TRLO0      XLON 
 
936               320.40      15:15:15          00076034840TRLO0      XLON 
 
938               320.40      15:16:15          00076034863TRLO0      XLON 
 
972               320.40      15:19:15          00076034988TRLO0      XLON 
 
253               319.80      15:21:01          00076035080TRLO0      XLON 
 
966               319.80      15:21:01          00076035081TRLO0      XLON 
 
559               319.80      15:21:01          00076035082TRLO0      XLON 
 
807               321.00      15:27:35          00076035375TRLO0      XLON 
 
949               321.00      15:29:35          00076035417TRLO0      XLON 
 
838               320.80      15:29:39          00076035419TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
