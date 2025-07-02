FCA US LLC: FCA US Reports Second-quarter 2025 US Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram brand's total sales increase 5% in Q2

Ram 1500 total sales increase 17% in Q2

Ram ProMaster van retail sales increase 20% in Q2

All Ram nameplates up at retail year over year in Q2: Ram 1500 (68%), Ram 2500 (1%), Chassis Cab (20%)

Ram brand announced the return of its HEMI® V-8 last month, receives over 10,000 orders in the first 24 hours

Ram brand introduced its new 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty

Jeep® brand total sales increase 1% year over year in Q2

Jeep Wrangler total sales increase 23% year over year in Q2

Jeep Wrangler 4xe sees best April month since vehicle's introduction in 2021

Jeep Gladiator total sales increase 27% year over year in Q2

Jeep Grand Cherokee retail sales increase 5% year over year in Q2; Jeep Grand Cherokee is the No. 1 selling full-size UV, leading in segment loyalty and one of the best-selling PHEVs in U.S.

Jeep Compass total sales increase 4% year over year in Q2

Jeep brand reveals images of the all-new Jeep Cherokee, coming later this year

Dodge Durango total sales increase 16%, retail sales increase 36%

Four-door Dodge Charger Daytona sedan to join two-door Charger Daytona coupe in 2026 model-year Charger Daytona lineup

Chrysler minivan (Pacifica and Voyager) retail sales increase 1% in Q2, retail sales increase 5% CYTD (H1) year over year

Chrysler brand celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 6, launches special 100th Anniversary Pacifica buzz model to commemorate the milestone

Fiat brand up 25% in Q2 year over year

Fiat 500e up 109% in Q2 year over year

Stellantis has three of the top 5-selling PHEVs in the U.S.: Jeep Wrangler 4xe at No. 1; Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe at No. 3 and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid at No. 5 (*Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through April 30, 2025)

FCA US LLC reports total sales of 309,976 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025. Overall, total U.S. sales declined 10% year over year.

"We continue to see total sales growth for Jeep® and Ram brands, with Ram fueled by sales of the Ram 1500," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales. "We plan to build on that success in the second half of the year. We've already seen consumer interest spurred by the return of the HEMI® V-8, with the brand receiving over 10,000 orders in the first 24 hours of the June announcement. Jeep is also seeing momentum with a total sales increase of 1% year over year, the brand revealed the first images of the new Jeep Cherokee in the important mid-size SUV segment, arriving later this year, and the brand's Jeep Wrangler 4xe sales scored its best April monthly sales to date."

The following brands/nameplates saw Q2 2025 over Q1 2025 total and retail sales growth:

Jeep brand total sales increased 6% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Wrangler total sales increased 26% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Wrangler 4xe sales increase 38% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales increased 6% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe total sales increased 8% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Gladiator total sales increased 11% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Wagoneer S total sales increased 41% in Q2 over Q1

Ram brand total sales up 18% quarter over quarter

Ram 1500 total sales increased 10% in Q2 over Q1

Ram HD (2500, 2500 and Chassis Cab) total sales increased 32%

Ram ProMaster van total sales increased 4% in Q2 over Q1

Ram fleet increased 57% Q2 over Q1

Dodge Charger Daytona total sales increased 21% in Q2 versus Q1 (vehicle began arriving in dealerships in Q4 2024)

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, will be available in both four-door sedan and two-door coupe options for the 2026 model year

Dodge Durango total sales increased 51% in Q2 over Q1

H1 2025 year-over-year growth:

Ram's total sales in H1 2025 increased 2% over H1 2024; retail sales increased 25% year over year

Ram's monthly retail sales ahead of prior year every month of H1: Jan 20%, Feb 15%, March 14%, April 57%, May 39%, June 15%

Ram 1500 total sales up 2% in H1; retail sales increased 37% in H1 year over year

Ram ProMaster van total sales increased 40% in H1

Jeep brand's totals sales in H1 2025 increased 2% over H1 2024

Jeep Wrangler total sales increased 11% over H1 2024

Jeep Gladiator total sales increased 8% over H1 2024

Jeep Compass total sales increased 10% over H1 2024

Jeep Grand Cherokee retail sales up 9% over H1 2024

Chrysler minivan (Pacifica and Voyager) retail sales up 5% over H1 2024

Dodge Durango total sales increased 2% and retail sales up 47% over H1 2024

Fiat 500e total sales increased 286% over H1 2024

The Ram brand announced the return of its HEMI V-8 last month and its return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Ram also introduced a new 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty covering 2026 model-year Ram 1500, Ram 2500, Ram 3500, Ram Chassis Cab 3500/4500/5500 and Ram ProMaster vans sold in the United States, including the high-performance Ram RHO and Ram Power Wagon.

The Jeep brand recently launched new marketing campaigns around new summer movies "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" and "Jurassic World Rebirth," and revealed images of the all-new Jeep Cherokee.

The Chrysler brand celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 6 and is marking the historical occasion with events throughout the summer. The brand revealed a special 100th Anniversary Pacifica buzz model to commemorate the milestone and has rolled out a seven-part social media series celebrating Chrysler's 100-year history.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2025 Q2 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 23,104 22,195 4 % 54,834 49,842 10 % Patriot 1 0 1 0 Wrangler 47,669 38,896 23 % 85,613 77,204 11 % Gladiator 13,343 10,489 27 % 25,400 23,478 8 % Cherokee 101 969 -90 % 257 2,165 -88 % Grand Cherokee 51,203 52,296 -2 % 99,668 106,751 -7 % Renegade 220 1,563 -86 % 590 7,326 -92 % Wagoneer 8,216 16,712 -51 % 13,616 29,843 -54 % Wagoneer S 3,668 22 16573 % 6,263 22 28368 % Grand Wagoneer 1,307 4,005 -67 % 3,156 7,555 -58 % JEEP BRAND 148,832 147,147 1 % 289,398 304,186 -5 % Ram LD PU 51,848 44,405 17 % 98,915 97,436 2 % Ram HD PU 43,624 45,704 -5 % 75,405 82,090 -8 % TOTAL Ram PU 95,472 90,109 6 % 174,320 179,526 -3 % ProMaster Van 15,144 15,369 -1 % 29,663 21,222 40 % ProMaster City 0 7 -100 % 1 45 -98 % RAM BRAND 110,616 105,485 5 % 203,984 200,793 2 % 300 147 1,998 -93 % 488 3,691 -87 % Voyager 5,102 0 7,421 0 Pacifica 17,926 37,768 -53 % 50,335 70,882 -29 % CHRYSLER BRAND 23,175 39,766 -42 % 58,244 74,572 -22 % Dart 0 0 0 0 Viper 0 0 0 1 Hornet 1,539 4,299 -64 % 5,647 11,718 -52 % Charger 575 16,216 -96 % 1,630 26,876 -94 % Charger BEV 2,352 0 4,299 0 Challenger 579 11,480 -95 % 1,501 21,217 -93 % Journey 3 0 4 0 Caravan 1 0 1 2 -50 % Durango 20,698 17,792 16 % 34,399 32,921 4 % DODGE BRAND 25,747 49,787 -48 % 47,481 92,735 -49 % 500 340 163 109 % 788 204 286 % 500L 0 0 0 0 500X 53 153 -65 % 127 266 -52 % Spider 1 0 1 0 FIAT BRAND 394 316 25 % 916 470 95 % Giulia 341 656 -48 % 882 1,296 -32 % Alfa 4C 0 0 0 0 Stelvio 440 949 -54 % 1,126 1,866 -40 % Tonale 431 887 -51 % 1,156 1,615 -28 % ALFA ROMEO 1,212 2,492 -51 % 3,164 4,777 -34 % FCA US LLC 309,976 344,993 -10 % 603,188 677,533 -11 %

