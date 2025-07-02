FCA US LLC: FCA US Reports Second-quarter 2025 US Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
- Ram brand's total sales increase 5% in Q2
- Ram 1500 total sales increase 17% in Q2
- Ram ProMaster van retail sales increase 20% in Q2
- All Ram nameplates up at retail year over year in Q2: Ram 1500 (68%), Ram 2500 (1%), Chassis Cab (20%)
- Ram brand announced the return of its HEMI® V-8 last month, receives over 10,000 orders in the first 24 hours
- Ram brand introduced its new 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty
- Jeep® brand total sales increase 1% year over year in Q2
- Jeep Wrangler total sales increase 23% year over year in Q2
- Jeep Wrangler 4xe sees best April month since vehicle's introduction in 2021
- Jeep Gladiator total sales increase 27% year over year in Q2
- Jeep Grand Cherokee retail sales increase 5% year over year in Q2; Jeep Grand Cherokee is the No. 1 selling full-size UV, leading in segment loyalty and one of the best-selling PHEVs in U.S.
- Jeep Compass total sales increase 4% year over year in Q2
- Jeep brand reveals images of the all-new Jeep Cherokee, coming later this year
- Dodge Durango total sales increase 16%, retail sales increase 36%
- Four-door Dodge Charger Daytona sedan to join two-door Charger Daytona coupe in 2026 model-year Charger Daytona lineup
- Chrysler minivan (Pacifica and Voyager) retail sales increase 1% in Q2, retail sales increase 5% CYTD (H1) year over year
- Chrysler brand celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 6, launches special 100th Anniversary Pacifica buzz model to commemorate the milestone
- Fiat brand up 25% in Q2 year over year
- Fiat 500e up 109% in Q2 year over year
- Stellantis has three of the top 5-selling PHEVs in the U.S.: Jeep Wrangler 4xe at No. 1; Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe at No. 3 and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid at No. 5 (*Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through April 30, 2025)
FCA US LLC reports total sales of 309,976 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025. Overall, total U.S. sales declined 10% year over year.
"We continue to see total sales growth for Jeep® and Ram brands, with Ram fueled by sales of the Ram 1500," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales. "We plan to build on that success in the second half of the year. We've already seen consumer interest spurred by the return of the HEMI® V-8, with the brand receiving over 10,000 orders in the first 24 hours of the June announcement. Jeep is also seeing momentum with a total sales increase of 1% year over year, the brand revealed the first images of the new Jeep Cherokee in the important mid-size SUV segment, arriving later this year, and the brand's Jeep Wrangler 4xe sales scored its best April monthly sales to date."
The following brands/nameplates saw Q2 2025 over Q1 2025 total and retail sales growth:
- Jeep brand total sales increased 6% in Q2 over Q1
- Jeep Wrangler total sales increased 26% in Q2 over Q1
- Jeep Wrangler 4xe sales increase 38% in Q2 over Q1
- Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales increased 6% in Q2 over Q1
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe total sales increased 8% in Q2 over Q1
- Jeep Gladiator total sales increased 11% in Q2 over Q1
- Jeep Wagoneer S total sales increased 41% in Q2 over Q1
- Ram brand total sales up 18% quarter over quarter
- Ram 1500 total sales increased 10% in Q2 over Q1
- Ram HD (2500, 2500 and Chassis Cab) total sales increased 32%
- Ram ProMaster van total sales increased 4% in Q2 over Q1
- Ram fleet increased 57% Q2 over Q1
- Dodge Charger Daytona total sales increased 21% in Q2 versus Q1 (vehicle began arriving in dealerships in Q4 2024)
- Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, will be available in both four-door sedan and two-door coupe options for the 2026 model year
- Dodge Durango total sales increased 51% in Q2 over Q1
H1 2025 year-over-year growth:
- Ram's total sales in H1 2025 increased 2% over H1 2024; retail sales increased 25% year over year
- Ram's monthly retail sales ahead of prior year every month of H1: Jan 20%, Feb 15%, March 14%, April 57%, May 39%, June 15%
- Ram 1500 total sales up 2% in H1; retail sales increased 37% in H1 year over year
- Ram ProMaster van total sales increased 40% in H1
- Jeep brand's totals sales in H1 2025 increased 2% over H1 2024
- Jeep Wrangler total sales increased 11% over H1 2024
- Jeep Gladiator total sales increased 8% over H1 2024
- Jeep Compass total sales increased 10% over H1 2024
- Jeep Grand Cherokee retail sales up 9% over H1 2024
- Chrysler minivan (Pacifica and Voyager) retail sales up 5% over H1 2024
- Dodge Durango total sales increased 2% and retail sales up 47% over H1 2024
- Fiat 500e total sales increased 286% over H1 2024
The Ram brand announced the return of its HEMI V-8 last month and its return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Ram also introduced a new 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty covering 2026 model-year Ram 1500, Ram 2500, Ram 3500, Ram Chassis Cab 3500/4500/5500 and Ram ProMaster vans sold in the United States, including the high-performance Ram RHO and Ram Power Wagon.
The Jeep brand recently launched new marketing campaigns around new summer movies "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" and "Jurassic World Rebirth," and revealed images of the all-new Jeep Cherokee.
The Chrysler brand celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 6 and is marking the historical occasion with events throughout the summer. The brand revealed a special 100th Anniversary Pacifica buzz model to commemorate the milestone and has rolled out a seven-part social media series celebrating Chrysler's 100-year history.
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.
For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.
U.S. Fleet business includes three channels: rental, governmental and commercial.
Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
X: @StellantisNA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2025
Q2 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
23,104
22,195
4 %
54,834
49,842
10 %
Patriot
1
0
1
0
Wrangler
47,669
38,896
23 %
85,613
77,204
11 %
Gladiator
13,343
10,489
27 %
25,400
23,478
8 %
Cherokee
101
969
-90 %
257
2,165
-88 %
Grand Cherokee
51,203
52,296
-2 %
99,668
106,751
-7 %
Renegade
220
1,563
-86 %
590
7,326
-92 %
Wagoneer
8,216
16,712
-51 %
13,616
29,843
-54 %
Wagoneer S
3,668
22
16573 %
6,263
22
28368 %
Grand Wagoneer
1,307
4,005
-67 %
3,156
7,555
-58 %
JEEP BRAND
148,832
147,147
1 %
289,398
304,186
-5 %
Ram LD PU
51,848
44,405
17 %
98,915
97,436
2 %
Ram HD PU
43,624
45,704
-5 %
75,405
82,090
-8 %
TOTAL Ram PU
95,472
90,109
6 %
174,320
179,526
-3 %
ProMaster Van
15,144
15,369
-1 %
29,663
21,222
40 %
ProMaster City
0
7
-100 %
1
45
-98 %
RAM BRAND
110,616
105,485
5 %
203,984
200,793
2 %
300
147
1,998
-93 %
488
3,691
-87 %
Voyager
5,102
0
7,421
0
Pacifica
17,926
37,768
-53 %
50,335
70,882
-29 %
CHRYSLER BRAND
23,175
39,766
-42 %
58,244
74,572
-22 %
Dart
0
0
0
0
Viper
0
0
0
1
Hornet
1,539
4,299
-64 %
5,647
11,718
-52 %
Charger
575
16,216
-96 %
1,630
26,876
-94 %
Charger BEV
2,352
0
4,299
0
Challenger
579
11,480
-95 %
1,501
21,217
-93 %
Journey
3
0
4
0
Caravan
1
0
1
2
-50 %
Durango
20,698
17,792
16 %
34,399
32,921
4 %
DODGE BRAND
25,747
49,787
-48 %
47,481
92,735
-49 %
500
340
163
109 %
788
204
286 %
500L
0
0
0
0
500X
53
153
-65 %
127
266
-52 %
Spider
1
0
1
0
FIAT BRAND
394
316
25 %
916
470
95 %
Giulia
341
656
-48 %
882
1,296
-32 %
Alfa 4C
0
0
0
0
Stelvio
440
949
-54 %
1,126
1,866
-40 %
Tonale
431
887
-51 %
1,156
1,615
-28 %
ALFA ROMEO
1,212
2,492
-51 %
3,164
4,777
-34 %
FCA US LLC
309,976
344,993
-10 %
603,188
677,533
-11 %
SOURCE FCA US LLC