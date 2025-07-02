Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 00:29 Uhr
43 Leser
FCA US LLC: FCA US Reports Second-quarter 2025 US Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Ram brand's total sales increase 5% in Q2
  • Ram 1500 total sales increase 17% in Q2
  • Ram ProMaster van retail sales increase 20% in Q2
  • All Ram nameplates up at retail year over year in Q2: Ram 1500 (68%), Ram 2500 (1%), Chassis Cab (20%)
  • Ram brand announced the return of its HEMI® V-8 last month, receives over 10,000 orders in the first 24 hours
  • Ram brand introduced its new 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty
  • Jeep® brand total sales increase 1% year over year in Q2
  • Jeep Wrangler total sales increase 23% year over year in Q2
  • Jeep Wrangler 4xe sees best April month since vehicle's introduction in 2021
  • Jeep Gladiator total sales increase 27% year over year in Q2
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee retail sales increase 5% year over year in Q2; Jeep Grand Cherokee is the No. 1 selling full-size UV, leading in segment loyalty and one of the best-selling PHEVs in U.S.
  • Jeep Compass total sales increase 4% year over year in Q2
  • Jeep brand reveals images of the all-new Jeep Cherokee, coming later this year
  • Dodge Durango total sales increase 16%, retail sales increase 36%
  • Four-door Dodge Charger Daytona sedan to join two-door Charger Daytona coupe in 2026 model-year Charger Daytona lineup
  • Chrysler minivan (Pacifica and Voyager) retail sales increase 1% in Q2, retail sales increase 5% CYTD (H1) year over year
  • Chrysler brand celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 6, launches special 100th Anniversary Pacifica buzz model to commemorate the milestone
  • Fiat brand up 25% in Q2 year over year
  • Fiat 500e up 109% in Q2 year over year
  • Stellantis has three of the top 5-selling PHEVs in the U.S.: Jeep Wrangler 4xe at No. 1; Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe at No. 3 and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid at No. 5 (*Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through April 30, 2025)

FCA US LLC reports total sales of 309,976 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025. Overall, total U.S. sales declined 10% year over year.

"We continue to see total sales growth for Jeep® and Ram brands, with Ram fueled by sales of the Ram 1500," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales. "We plan to build on that success in the second half of the year. We've already seen consumer interest spurred by the return of the HEMI® V-8, with the brand receiving over 10,000 orders in the first 24 hours of the June announcement. Jeep is also seeing momentum with a total sales increase of 1% year over year, the brand revealed the first images of the new Jeep Cherokee in the important mid-size SUV segment, arriving later this year, and the brand's Jeep Wrangler 4xe sales scored its best April monthly sales to date."

The following brands/nameplates saw Q2 2025 over Q1 2025 total and retail sales growth:

  • Jeep brand total sales increased 6% in Q2 over Q1
  • Jeep Wrangler total sales increased 26% in Q2 over Q1
  • Jeep Wrangler 4xe sales increase 38% in Q2 over Q1
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales increased 6% in Q2 over Q1
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe total sales increased 8% in Q2 over Q1
  • Jeep Gladiator total sales increased 11% in Q2 over Q1
  • Jeep Wagoneer S total sales increased 41% in Q2 over Q1
  • Ram brand total sales up 18% quarter over quarter
  • Ram 1500 total sales increased 10% in Q2 over Q1
  • Ram HD (2500, 2500 and Chassis Cab) total sales increased 32%
  • Ram ProMaster van total sales increased 4% in Q2 over Q1
  • Ram fleet increased 57% Q2 over Q1
  • Dodge Charger Daytona total sales increased 21% in Q2 versus Q1 (vehicle began arriving in dealerships in Q4 2024)
  • Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, will be available in both four-door sedan and two-door coupe options for the 2026 model year
  • Dodge Durango total sales increased 51% in Q2 over Q1

H1 2025 year-over-year growth:

  • Ram's total sales in H1 2025 increased 2% over H1 2024; retail sales increased 25% year over year
  • Ram's monthly retail sales ahead of prior year every month of H1: Jan 20%, Feb 15%, March 14%, April 57%, May 39%, June 15%
  • Ram 1500 total sales up 2% in H1; retail sales increased 37% in H1 year over year
  • Ram ProMaster van total sales increased 40% in H1
  • Jeep brand's totals sales in H1 2025 increased 2% over H1 2024
  • Jeep Wrangler total sales increased 11% over H1 2024
  • Jeep Gladiator total sales increased 8% over H1 2024
  • Jeep Compass total sales increased 10% over H1 2024
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee retail sales up 9% over H1 2024
  • Chrysler minivan (Pacifica and Voyager) retail sales up 5% over H1 2024
  • Dodge Durango total sales increased 2% and retail sales up 47% over H1 2024
  • Fiat 500e total sales increased 286% over H1 2024

The Ram brand announced the return of its HEMI V-8 last month and its return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Ram also introduced a new 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty covering 2026 model-year Ram 1500, Ram 2500, Ram 3500, Ram Chassis Cab 3500/4500/5500 and Ram ProMaster vans sold in the United States, including the high-performance Ram RHO and Ram Power Wagon.

The Jeep brand recently launched new marketing campaigns around new summer movies "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" and "Jurassic World Rebirth," and revealed images of the all-new Jeep Cherokee.

The Chrysler brand celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 6 and is marking the historical occasion with events throughout the summer. The brand revealed a special 100th Anniversary Pacifica buzz model to commemorate the milestone and has rolled out a seven-part social media series celebrating Chrysler's 100-year history.

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

U.S. Fleet business includes three channels: rental, governmental and commercial.

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
X: @StellantisNA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2025

Q2 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %

Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Compass

23,104

22,195

4 %

54,834

49,842

10 %

Patriot

1

0

1

0

Wrangler

47,669

38,896

23 %

85,613

77,204

11 %

Gladiator

13,343

10,489

27 %

25,400

23,478

8 %

Cherokee

101

969

-90 %

257

2,165

-88 %

Grand Cherokee

51,203

52,296

-2 %

99,668

106,751

-7 %

Renegade

220

1,563

-86 %

590

7,326

-92 %

Wagoneer

8,216

16,712

-51 %

13,616

29,843

-54 %

Wagoneer S

3,668

22

16573 %

6,263

22

28368 %

Grand Wagoneer

1,307

4,005

-67 %

3,156

7,555

-58 %

JEEP BRAND

148,832

147,147

1 %

289,398

304,186

-5 %

Ram LD PU

51,848

44,405

17 %

98,915

97,436

2 %

Ram HD PU

43,624

45,704

-5 %

75,405

82,090

-8 %

TOTAL Ram PU

95,472

90,109

6 %

174,320

179,526

-3 %

ProMaster Van

15,144

15,369

-1 %

29,663

21,222

40 %

ProMaster City

0

7

-100 %

1

45

-98 %

RAM BRAND

110,616

105,485

5 %

203,984

200,793

2 %

300

147

1,998

-93 %

488

3,691

-87 %

Voyager

5,102

0

7,421

0

Pacifica

17,926

37,768

-53 %

50,335

70,882

-29 %

CHRYSLER BRAND

23,175

39,766

-42 %

58,244

74,572

-22 %

Dart

0

0

0

0

Viper

0

0

0

1

Hornet

1,539

4,299

-64 %

5,647

11,718

-52 %

Charger

575

16,216

-96 %

1,630

26,876

-94 %

Charger BEV

2,352

0

4,299

0

Challenger

579

11,480

-95 %

1,501

21,217

-93 %

Journey

3

0

4

0

Caravan

1

0

1

2

-50 %

Durango

20,698

17,792

16 %

34,399

32,921

4 %

DODGE BRAND

25,747

49,787

-48 %

47,481

92,735

-49 %

500

340

163

109 %

788

204

286 %

500L

0

0

0

0

500X

53

153

-65 %

127

266

-52 %

Spider

1

0

1

0

FIAT BRAND

394

316

25 %

916

470

95 %

Giulia

341

656

-48 %

882

1,296

-32 %

Alfa 4C

0

0

0

0

Stelvio

440

949

-54 %

1,126

1,866

-40 %

Tonale

431

887

-51 %

1,156

1,615

-28 %

ALFA ROMEO

1,212

2,492

-51 %

3,164

4,777

-34 %

FCA US LLC

309,976

344,993

-10 %

603,188

677,533

-11 %

SOURCE FCA US LLC

