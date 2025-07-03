Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
02.07.25 | 07:37
3,620 Euro
+2,26 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5003,82008:54
Dow Jones News
03.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             70,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             320.80p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             307.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             312.1004p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,253,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,793,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 312.1004

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
82                320.80      08:17:51          00076058720TRLO0      XLON 
 
1181               320.00      08:35:04          00076059903TRLO0      XLON 
 
1210               318.60      08:52:46          00076060919TRLO0      XLON 
 
370               317.80      09:31:02          00076062877TRLO0      XLON 
 
296               317.80      09:31:02          00076062878TRLO0      XLON 
 
600               318.40      10:03:41          00076064116TRLO0      XLON 
 
614               318.40      10:03:41          00076064117TRLO0      XLON 
 
201               316.60      10:10:58          00076064361TRLO0      XLON 
 
326               316.60      10:11:37          00076064374TRLO0      XLON 
 
684               316.60      10:12:30          00076064406TRLO0      XLON 
 
198               316.20      11:00:53          00076066069TRLO0      XLON 
 
848               316.20      11:00:53          00076066070TRLO0      XLON 
 
1125               315.40      11:13:11          00076066549TRLO0      XLON 
 
145               313.60      11:28:28          00076067321TRLO0      XLON 
 
942               313.60      11:28:28          00076067322TRLO0      XLON 
 
34                313.60      11:28:34          00076067324TRLO0      XLON 
 
600               314.00      11:50:34          00076068270TRLO0      XLON 
 
601               314.00      11:50:34          00076068271TRLO0      XLON 
 
1129               313.20      12:00:00          00076068842TRLO0      XLON 
 
659               312.80      12:03:24          00076069002TRLO0      XLON 
 
456               312.80      12:03:24          00076069003TRLO0      XLON 
 
1217               311.80      12:09:30          00076069142TRLO0      XLON 
 
1137               311.00      12:20:02          00076069804TRLO0      XLON 
 
173               310.80      12:49:27          00076070890TRLO0      XLON 
 
290               310.80      12:49:27          00076070891TRLO0      XLON 
 
71                310.80      12:49:27          00076070892TRLO0      XLON 
 
1269               310.40      12:51:40          00076070958TRLO0      XLON 
 
1125               307.80      13:02:54          00076072129TRLO0      XLON 
 
135               307.80      13:19:01          00076073208TRLO0      XLON 
 
1005               307.80      13:19:01          00076073209TRLO0      XLON 
 
1174               307.20      13:26:16          00076074492TRLO0      XLON 
 
334               307.80      13:32:20          00076075415TRLO0      XLON 
 
486               307.80      13:32:20          00076075416TRLO0      XLON 
 
322               307.80      13:32:25          00076075418TRLO0      XLON 
 
42                307.80      13:33:11          00076075558TRLO0      XLON 
 
330               307.20      13:33:21          00076075604TRLO0      XLON 
 
397               307.20      13:34:59          00076075752TRLO0      XLON 
 
317               307.20      13:34:59          00076075753TRLO0      XLON 
 
1208               307.20      13:35:51          00076075837TRLO0      XLON 
 
1162               307.20      13:42:21          00076076535TRLO0      XLON 
 
1442               307.60      13:54:35          00076077207TRLO0      XLON 
 
55                308.00      13:58:24          00076077368TRLO0      XLON 
 
1094               308.40      14:02:16          00076077638TRLO0      XLON 
 
1000               308.00      14:03:19          00076077670TRLO0      XLON 
 
213               308.00      14:03:19          00076077671TRLO0      XLON 
 
404               308.80      14:18:40          00076078973TRLO0      XLON 
 
685               308.80      14:21:50          00076079457TRLO0      XLON 
 
387               309.80      14:36:25          00076080169TRLO0      XLON 
 
95                309.80      14:39:31          00076080413TRLO0      XLON 
 
1138               309.80      14:39:31          00076080414TRLO0      XLON 
 
578               309.80      14:39:31          00076080415TRLO0      XLON 
 
1010               309.40      14:43:33          00076080820TRLO0      XLON 
 
182               309.40      14:43:33          00076080821TRLO0      XLON 
 
1106               310.00      14:47:01          00076081248TRLO0      XLON 
 
106               309.60      14:52:04          00076081677TRLO0      XLON 
 
518               309.60      14:56:28          00076081875TRLO0      XLON 
 
350               309.60      14:56:28          00076081876TRLO0      XLON 
 
247               309.60      14:56:28          00076081877TRLO0      XLON 
 
72                309.60      14:57:28          00076081922TRLO0      XLON 
 
568               310.20      15:01:55          00076082101TRLO0      XLON 
 
600               310.20      15:01:55          00076082102TRLO0      XLON 
 
28                310.20      15:01:55          00076082103TRLO0      XLON 
 
482               310.20      15:01:55          00076082104TRLO0      XLON 
 
600               310.20      15:01:55          00076082105TRLO0      XLON 
 
229               311.40      15:15:01          00076082903TRLO0      XLON 
 
63                311.40      15:15:01          00076082904TRLO0      XLON 
 
219               311.40      15:15:01          00076082905TRLO0      XLON 
 
63                311.40      15:16:05          00076082975TRLO0      XLON 
 
600               311.40      15:16:05          00076082976TRLO0      XLON 
 
493               311.40      15:16:05          00076082977TRLO0      XLON 
 
1151               311.60      15:24:45          00076083373TRLO0      XLON 
 
1063               311.60      15:24:45          00076083374TRLO0      XLON 
 
1113               311.80      15:39:44          00076084743TRLO0      XLON 
 
1228               311.80      15:39:44          00076084744TRLO0      XLON 
 
1175               312.20      15:44:28          00076085159TRLO0      XLON 
 
1104               312.20      15:44:28          00076085160TRLO0      XLON 
 
1107               312.20      15:44:28          00076085161TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                313.00      15:56:21          00076085748TRLO0      XLON 
 
1017               313.00      15:57:59          00076085845TRLO0      XLON 
 
1273               313.00      15:57:59          00076085846TRLO0      XLON 
 
1081               313.00      16:02:18          00076086101TRLO0      XLON 
 
1266               313.00      16:02:18          00076086102TRLO0      XLON 
 
1078               313.00      16:06:15          00076086380TRLO0      XLON 
 
765               313.00      16:06:15          00076086381TRLO0      XLON 
 
154               313.40      16:07:28          00076086498TRLO0      XLON 
 
30                313.40      16:07:28          00076086499TRLO0      XLON 
 
255               313.60      16:14:57          00076087003TRLO0      XLON 
 
6527               313.60      16:14:57          00076087004TRLO0      XLON 
 
1838               313.60      16:14:57          00076087005TRLO0      XLON 
 
1235               313.20      16:15:00          00076087025TRLO0      XLON 
 
1157               314.20      16:19:03          00076087326TRLO0      XLON 
 
1123               314.20      16:19:15          00076087346TRLO0      XLON 
 
299               314.40      16:19:15          00076087347TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                314.40      16:19:15          00076087348TRLO0      XLON 
 
1091               314.00      16:19:52          00076087393TRLO0      XLON 
 
79                314.00      16:21:25          00076087533TRLO0      XLON 
 
1281               314.00      16:24:17          00076087770TRLO0      XLON 
 
1273               314.00      16:24:17          00076087771TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  394742 
EQS News ID:  2164372 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2164372&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.