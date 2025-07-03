

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are up slightly on Thursday, thanks to gains at select autmobile and technology counters, amid expectations major European nations will eventually strike a fairly decent trade deal with the U.S.



The sentiment is lifted a bit on news about the Trump administration lifting some restrictions on exports of chip design software to China. Data showing an improvement in German business activity is also aiding sentiment.



The benchmark DAX, which climbed to 23,895.30 earlier in the session, was up 18.72 points or 0.08% at 23,801.58 a little past noon.



Infineon Technologies, Bayer and Symrise are gaining 1.5%, 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Qiagen, Siemens, Continental, Allianz, Hannover Rueck, Deutsche Post, E.ON and Porsche Automobil Holding are up 0.5 to 1%.



Shares of German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex SE are up 3% after the company announced that it has bagged news deals in the U.K., Belgium and France.



Rheinmetall is declining nearly 2%. Siemens Energy is down by about 1.8%, while Fresenius Medical Care, Adidas and Deutsche Telekom are down 0.8 to 1%.



On the economic front, final data from S&P Global confirmed the HCOB Germany Composite PMI score for June at 50.4, marking a return to growth in private sector activity after a contraction in May (48.5).



The HCOB Germany Services PMI rose to 49.7 in June from 47.1 in May, revised up from a preliminary reading of 49.4.



The HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI rose to 50.6 in June 2025, up from both May's reading and the preliminary estimate of 50.2. The HCOB Eurozone Services PMI rose to 50.5 in June from 49.7 in the previous month, revised higher from the flash estimate of 50.



Later in the day, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue the minutes of the Governing Council meeting held on June 4 and 5. At the meeting, the bank had reduced its interest rates by 25 basis points.



