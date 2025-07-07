Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025

Dow Jones News
07.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             320.60p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             316.00p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             318.4843p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,333,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,713,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 318.4843

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1029               318.20      09:30:35          00076113343TRLO0      XLON 
 
1240               318.20      09:32:17          00076113403TRLO0      XLON 
 
34                318.20      09:32:17          00076113404TRLO0      XLON 
 
1637               317.60      09:32:18          00076113414TRLO0      XLON 
 
949               317.20      09:46:14          00076113908TRLO0      XLON 
 
266               317.20      09:46:14          00076113909TRLO0      XLON 
 
1053               317.20      09:46:14          00076113910TRLO0      XLON 
 
1053               318.00      10:31:39          00076115504TRLO0      XLON 
 
1192               318.00      10:31:41          00076115513TRLO0      XLON 
 
1089               318.00      10:31:46          00076115520TRLO0      XLON 
 
333               317.40      10:32:55          00076115545TRLO0      XLON 
 
818               317.40      10:32:55          00076115546TRLO0      XLON 
 
1155               318.20      10:56:00          00076116267TRLO0      XLON 
 
1200               317.40      10:58:51          00076116479TRLO0      XLON 
 
1192               317.60      11:42:14          00076117415TRLO0      XLON 
 
428               317.00      11:46:33          00076117527TRLO0      XLON 
 
201               317.00      11:46:33          00076117528TRLO0      XLON 
 
492               317.00      11:49:30          00076117594TRLO0      XLON 
 
521               316.60      11:57:16          00076117893TRLO0      XLON 
 
743               316.60      11:57:16          00076117894TRLO0      XLON 
 
1267               316.00      12:06:04          00076118223TRLO0      XLON 
 
1067               316.00      12:17:51          00076118529TRLO0      XLON 
 
114               316.40      12:17:51          00076118547TRLO0      XLON 
 
451               316.40      12:17:51          00076118548TRLO0      XLON 
 
1166               316.20      12:17:52          00076118550TRLO0      XLON 
 
1142               317.40      12:25:48          00076118749TRLO0      XLON 
 
277               317.80      12:44:00          00076119399TRLO0      XLON 
 
33                317.80      12:44:00          00076119400TRLO0      XLON 
 
42                317.80      12:44:00          00076119401TRLO0      XLON 
 
142               317.80      12:44:00          00076119402TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               317.80      12:44:00          00076119403TRLO0      XLON 
 
1231               317.60      12:54:17          00076119530TRLO0      XLON 
 
42                317.40      13:08:18          00076119729TRLO0      XLON 
 
88                317.40      13:08:18          00076119730TRLO0      XLON 
 
39                317.40      13:08:18          00076119731TRLO0      XLON 
 
1201               319.60      13:28:18          00076120392TRLO0      XLON 
 
13                319.80      13:31:58          00076120447TRLO0      XLON 
 
45                319.80      13:31:58          00076120448TRLO0      XLON 
 
51                319.80      13:31:58          00076120449TRLO0      XLON 
 
28                319.80      13:31:58          00076120450TRLO0      XLON 
 
27                319.80      13:31:58          00076120451TRLO0      XLON 
 
481               319.60      13:32:28          00076120458TRLO0      XLON 
 
547               319.60      13:32:28          00076120459TRLO0      XLON 
 
82                319.80      13:43:28          00076120787TRLO0      XLON 
 
53                319.80      13:43:28          00076120788TRLO0      XLON 
 
80                319.60      13:48:57          00076121029TRLO0      XLON 
 
62                319.60      13:48:57          00076121030TRLO0      XLON 
 
47                319.60      13:48:57          00076121031TRLO0      XLON 
 
198               319.60      13:48:57          00076121032TRLO0      XLON 
 
304               319.60      13:48:57          00076121033TRLO0      XLON 
 
117               319.60      13:48:57          00076121034TRLO0      XLON 
 
1183               319.00      13:50:05          00076121067TRLO0      XLON 
 
1267               319.80      14:13:07          00076121623TRLO0      XLON 
 
1064               318.60      14:27:16          00076122151TRLO0      XLON 
 
905               318.60      14:27:16          00076122152TRLO0      XLON 
 
184               318.60      14:27:16          00076122153TRLO0      XLON 
 
979               318.20      14:35:20          00076122473TRLO0      XLON 
 
290               318.20      14:35:20          00076122474TRLO0      XLON 
 
1228               319.40      14:45:57          00076123048TRLO0      XLON 
 
46                320.00      14:50:57          00076123246TRLO0      XLON 
 
58                320.00      14:50:57          00076123247TRLO0      XLON 
 
1139               320.00      14:50:57          00076123248TRLO0      XLON 
 
9                320.00      14:52:49          00076123308TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                320.00      14:52:49          00076123309TRLO0      XLON 
 
155               320.60      14:59:06          00076123515TRLO0      XLON 
 
71                320.60      14:59:06          00076123516TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
