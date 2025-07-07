Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: WNDL30 | ISIN: DE000WNDL300 | Ticker-Symbol: WDL1
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 18:41
0,948 Euro
+83,72 % +0,432
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2025 17:38 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nakiki SE Plans Strategic Realignment Toward a "Pure" Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

- Aiming to build a Bitcoin portfolio
- Change of name and capital measures planned

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) is planning a strategic realignment with the aim of becoming the first German listed company with a pure Bitcoin treasury strategy. A Bitcoin treasury strategy means that a company focuses its investments on Bitcoin. The course for building a Bitcoin portfolio was set today following discussions with potential investors, placing banks, and Bitcoin experts. At the annual general meeting to be held in the second half of 2025, a change of name will be proposed in addition to an adjustment of the company's purpose. In addition, discussions are being held with anchor investors to secure the funds required to finance the Bitcoin portfolio through capital increases.

Contact:
Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

SOURCE: Nakiki SE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/nakiki-se-plans-strategic-realignment-toward-a-%22pure%22-bitcoin-treasur-1046242

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
