Nakiki SE Plans Strategic Realignment Toward a "Pure" Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) is planning a strategic realignment with the aim of becoming the first German listed company with a pure Bitcoin treasury strategy. A Bitcoin treasury strategy means that a company focuses its investments on Bitcoin. The course for building a Bitcoin portfolio was set today following discussions with potential investors, placing banks, and Bitcoin experts. At the annual general meeting to be held in the second half of 2025, a change of name will be proposed in addition to an adjustment of the company's purpose. In addition, discussions are being held with anchor investors to secure the funds required to finance the Bitcoin portfolio through capital increases.

