16.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares 

16-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             70,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             356.60p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             341.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             349.0997p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,512,711 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,533,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 349.0997

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
823               356.60      08:19:57          00076244402TRLO0      XLON 
 
860               355.80      08:20:25          00076244408TRLO0      XLON 
 
883               355.80      08:29:21          00076244627TRLO0      XLON 
 
390               356.00      09:05:03          00076246926TRLO0      XLON 
 
13                355.40      09:08:55          00076247206TRLO0      XLON 
 
15000              355.50      09:09:40          00076247235TRLO0      XLON 
 
605               356.20      09:11:48          00076247317TRLO0      XLON 
 
103               356.20      09:11:48          00076247318TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               355.80      09:15:33          00076247404TRLO0      XLON 
 
157               355.80      09:15:33          00076247405TRLO0      XLON 
 
217               355.60      09:15:34          00076247411TRLO0      XLON 
 
142               355.80      09:15:34          00076247412TRLO0      XLON 
 
444               356.00      09:15:34          00076247413TRLO0      XLON 
 
201               355.60      09:40:34          00076248873TRLO0      XLON 
 
680               355.60      09:40:34          00076248874TRLO0      XLON 
 
320               355.60      09:47:50          00076249275TRLO0      XLON 
 
121               355.80      09:47:50          00076249276TRLO0      XLON 
 
692               355.80      09:47:50          00076249277TRLO0      XLON 
 
194               351.80      10:28:56          00076250923TRLO0      XLON 
 
817               352.20      10:40:26          00076251150TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                351.40      10:51:21          00076251445TRLO0      XLON 
 
73                352.20      10:58:31          00076251630TRLO0      XLON 
 
724               352.00      10:58:31          00076251631TRLO0      XLON 
 
7                352.00      10:58:33          00076251632TRLO0      XLON 
 
124               352.00      10:58:33          00076251633TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                352.00      10:58:33          00076251634TRLO0      XLON 
 
138               352.00      10:58:33          00076251635TRLO0      XLON 
 
131               351.80      10:59:46          00076251659TRLO0      XLON 
 
739               351.80      10:59:46          00076251660TRLO0      XLON 
 
341               351.80      11:08:32          00076251811TRLO0      XLON 
 
68                353.00      11:30:32          00076252328TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               353.80      11:33:28          00076252455TRLO0      XLON 
 
720               353.80      11:36:04          00076252559TRLO0      XLON 
 
132               353.80      11:50:14          00076252815TRLO0      XLON 
 
105               353.80      11:50:14          00076252816TRLO0      XLON 
 
375               353.80      11:50:14          00076252817TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               353.20      12:14:49          00076253123TRLO0      XLON 
 
60                353.20      12:14:49          00076253124TRLO0      XLON 
 
805               353.00      12:15:14          00076253127TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                352.20      12:44:04          00076253942TRLO0      XLON 
 
689               352.20      12:44:04          00076253943TRLO0      XLON 
 
776               351.40      13:07:11          00076254570TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               350.60      13:25:54          00076255039TRLO0      XLON 
 
51                350.60      13:25:54          00076255040TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                350.60      13:25:54          00076255041TRLO0      XLON 
 
879               349.60      13:29:59          00076255155TRLO0      XLON 
 
352               349.20      13:48:52          00076255664TRLO0      XLON 
 
488               349.20      13:48:52          00076255665TRLO0      XLON 
 
39                348.40      14:11:02          00076256542TRLO0      XLON 
 
802               348.40      14:11:02          00076256543TRLO0      XLON 
 
823               348.40      14:14:48          00076256840TRLO0      XLON 
 
160               349.20      14:22:23          00076257147TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                349.40      14:22:23          00076257148TRLO0      XLON 
 
349               349.40      14:22:23          00076257149TRLO0      XLON 
 
118               349.40      14:22:23          00076257150TRLO0      XLON 
 
136               349.40      14:22:23          00076257151TRLO0      XLON 
 
349               349.40      14:22:23          00076257152TRLO0      XLON 
 
111               348.40      14:32:40          00076257690TRLO0      XLON 
 
349               348.40      14:32:40          00076257691TRLO0      XLON 
 
110               348.40      14:32:40          00076257692TRLO0      XLON 
 
119               348.40      14:32:40          00076257693TRLO0      XLON 
 
349               348.40      14:32:40          00076257694TRLO0      XLON 
 
329               348.40      14:33:10          00076257735TRLO0      XLON 
 
125               348.40      14:33:10          00076257736TRLO0      XLON 
 
57                348.40      14:33:10          00076257737TRLO0      XLON 
 
721               347.80      14:36:09          00076257880TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
