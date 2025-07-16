DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 356.60p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 341.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 349.0997p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,512,711 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,533,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 349.0997

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 823 356.60 08:19:57 00076244402TRLO0 XLON 860 355.80 08:20:25 00076244408TRLO0 XLON 883 355.80 08:29:21 00076244627TRLO0 XLON 390 356.00 09:05:03 00076246926TRLO0 XLON 13 355.40 09:08:55 00076247206TRLO0 XLON 15000 355.50 09:09:40 00076247235TRLO0 XLON 605 356.20 09:11:48 00076247317TRLO0 XLON 103 356.20 09:11:48 00076247318TRLO0 XLON 700 355.80 09:15:33 00076247404TRLO0 XLON 157 355.80 09:15:33 00076247405TRLO0 XLON 217 355.60 09:15:34 00076247411TRLO0 XLON 142 355.80 09:15:34 00076247412TRLO0 XLON 444 356.00 09:15:34 00076247413TRLO0 XLON 201 355.60 09:40:34 00076248873TRLO0 XLON 680 355.60 09:40:34 00076248874TRLO0 XLON 320 355.60 09:47:50 00076249275TRLO0 XLON 121 355.80 09:47:50 00076249276TRLO0 XLON 692 355.80 09:47:50 00076249277TRLO0 XLON 194 351.80 10:28:56 00076250923TRLO0 XLON 817 352.20 10:40:26 00076251150TRLO0 XLON 21 351.40 10:51:21 00076251445TRLO0 XLON 73 352.20 10:58:31 00076251630TRLO0 XLON 724 352.00 10:58:31 00076251631TRLO0 XLON 7 352.00 10:58:33 00076251632TRLO0 XLON 124 352.00 10:58:33 00076251633TRLO0 XLON 10 352.00 10:58:33 00076251634TRLO0 XLON 138 352.00 10:58:33 00076251635TRLO0 XLON 131 351.80 10:59:46 00076251659TRLO0 XLON 739 351.80 10:59:46 00076251660TRLO0 XLON 341 351.80 11:08:32 00076251811TRLO0 XLON 68 353.00 11:30:32 00076252328TRLO0 XLON 700 353.80 11:33:28 00076252455TRLO0 XLON 720 353.80 11:36:04 00076252559TRLO0 XLON 132 353.80 11:50:14 00076252815TRLO0 XLON 105 353.80 11:50:14 00076252816TRLO0 XLON 375 353.80 11:50:14 00076252817TRLO0 XLON 700 353.20 12:14:49 00076253123TRLO0 XLON 60 353.20 12:14:49 00076253124TRLO0 XLON 805 353.00 12:15:14 00076253127TRLO0 XLON 21 352.20 12:44:04 00076253942TRLO0 XLON 689 352.20 12:44:04 00076253943TRLO0 XLON 776 351.40 13:07:11 00076254570TRLO0 XLON 700 350.60 13:25:54 00076255039TRLO0 XLON 51 350.60 13:25:54 00076255040TRLO0 XLON 20 350.60 13:25:54 00076255041TRLO0 XLON 879 349.60 13:29:59 00076255155TRLO0 XLON 352 349.20 13:48:52 00076255664TRLO0 XLON 488 349.20 13:48:52 00076255665TRLO0 XLON 39 348.40 14:11:02 00076256542TRLO0 XLON 802 348.40 14:11:02 00076256543TRLO0 XLON 823 348.40 14:14:48 00076256840TRLO0 XLON 160 349.20 14:22:23 00076257147TRLO0 XLON 69 349.40 14:22:23 00076257148TRLO0 XLON 349 349.40 14:22:23 00076257149TRLO0 XLON 118 349.40 14:22:23 00076257150TRLO0 XLON 136 349.40 14:22:23 00076257151TRLO0 XLON 349 349.40 14:22:23 00076257152TRLO0 XLON 111 348.40 14:32:40 00076257690TRLO0 XLON 349 348.40 14:32:40 00076257691TRLO0 XLON 110 348.40 14:32:40 00076257692TRLO0 XLON 119 348.40 14:32:40 00076257693TRLO0 XLON 349 348.40 14:32:40 00076257694TRLO0 XLON 329 348.40 14:33:10 00076257735TRLO0 XLON 125 348.40 14:33:10 00076257736TRLO0 XLON 57 348.40 14:33:10 00076257737TRLO0 XLON 721 347.80 14:36:09 00076257880TRLO0 XLON

