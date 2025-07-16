Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
15.07.25 | 15:29
3,940 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8204,04009:04
Dow Jones News
16.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -3-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             70,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             356.60p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             341.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             349.0997p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,512,711 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,533,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 349.0997

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
823               356.60      08:19:57          00076244402TRLO0      XLON 
 
860               355.80      08:20:25          00076244408TRLO0      XLON 
 
883               355.80      08:29:21          00076244627TRLO0      XLON 
 
390               356.00      09:05:03          00076246926TRLO0      XLON 
 
13                355.40      09:08:55          00076247206TRLO0      XLON 
 
15000              355.50      09:09:40          00076247235TRLO0      XLON 
 
605               356.20      09:11:48          00076247317TRLO0      XLON 
 
103               356.20      09:11:48          00076247318TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               355.80      09:15:33          00076247404TRLO0      XLON 
 
157               355.80      09:15:33          00076247405TRLO0      XLON 
 
217               355.60      09:15:34          00076247411TRLO0      XLON 
 
142               355.80      09:15:34          00076247412TRLO0      XLON 
 
444               356.00      09:15:34          00076247413TRLO0      XLON 
 
201               355.60      09:40:34          00076248873TRLO0      XLON 
 
680               355.60      09:40:34          00076248874TRLO0      XLON 
 
320               355.60      09:47:50          00076249275TRLO0      XLON 
 
121               355.80      09:47:50          00076249276TRLO0      XLON 
 
692               355.80      09:47:50          00076249277TRLO0      XLON 
 
194               351.80      10:28:56          00076250923TRLO0      XLON 
 
817               352.20      10:40:26          00076251150TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                351.40      10:51:21          00076251445TRLO0      XLON 
 
73                352.20      10:58:31          00076251630TRLO0      XLON 
 
724               352.00      10:58:31          00076251631TRLO0      XLON 
 
7                352.00      10:58:33          00076251632TRLO0      XLON 
 
124               352.00      10:58:33          00076251633TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                352.00      10:58:33          00076251634TRLO0      XLON 
 
138               352.00      10:58:33          00076251635TRLO0      XLON 
 
131               351.80      10:59:46          00076251659TRLO0      XLON 
 
739               351.80      10:59:46          00076251660TRLO0      XLON 
 
341               351.80      11:08:32          00076251811TRLO0      XLON 
 
68                353.00      11:30:32          00076252328TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               353.80      11:33:28          00076252455TRLO0      XLON 
 
720               353.80      11:36:04          00076252559TRLO0      XLON 
 
132               353.80      11:50:14          00076252815TRLO0      XLON 
 
105               353.80      11:50:14          00076252816TRLO0      XLON 
 
375               353.80      11:50:14          00076252817TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               353.20      12:14:49          00076253123TRLO0      XLON 
 
60                353.20      12:14:49          00076253124TRLO0      XLON 
 
805               353.00      12:15:14          00076253127TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                352.20      12:44:04          00076253942TRLO0      XLON 
 
689               352.20      12:44:04          00076253943TRLO0      XLON 
 
776               351.40      13:07:11          00076254570TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               350.60      13:25:54          00076255039TRLO0      XLON 
 
51                350.60      13:25:54          00076255040TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                350.60      13:25:54          00076255041TRLO0      XLON 
 
879               349.60      13:29:59          00076255155TRLO0      XLON 
 
352               349.20      13:48:52          00076255664TRLO0      XLON 
 
488               349.20      13:48:52          00076255665TRLO0      XLON 
 
39                348.40      14:11:02          00076256542TRLO0      XLON 
 
802               348.40      14:11:02          00076256543TRLO0      XLON 
 
823               348.40      14:14:48          00076256840TRLO0      XLON 
 
160               349.20      14:22:23          00076257147TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                349.40      14:22:23          00076257148TRLO0      XLON 
 
349               349.40      14:22:23          00076257149TRLO0      XLON 
 
118               349.40      14:22:23          00076257150TRLO0      XLON 
 
136               349.40      14:22:23          00076257151TRLO0      XLON 
 
349               349.40      14:22:23          00076257152TRLO0      XLON 
 
111               348.40      14:32:40          00076257690TRLO0      XLON 
 
349               348.40      14:32:40          00076257691TRLO0      XLON 
 
110               348.40      14:32:40          00076257692TRLO0      XLON 
 
119               348.40      14:32:40          00076257693TRLO0      XLON 
 
349               348.40      14:32:40          00076257694TRLO0      XLON 
 
329               348.40      14:33:10          00076257735TRLO0      XLON 
 
125               348.40      14:33:10          00076257736TRLO0      XLON 
 
57                348.40      14:33:10          00076257737TRLO0      XLON 
 
721               347.80      14:36:09          00076257880TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

778               347.20      14:43:16          00076258329TRLO0      XLON 
 
864               344.80      14:47:11          00076258556TRLO0      XLON 
 
877               345.00      14:54:26          00076258878TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                344.60      14:59:01          00076259134TRLO0      XLON 
 
246               344.60      14:59:01          00076259135TRLO0      XLON 
 
258               344.00      15:08:24          00076259430TRLO0      XLON 
 
460               344.00      15:08:24          00076259431TRLO0      XLON 
 
156               344.00      15:08:24          00076259432TRLO0      XLON 
 
109               344.00      15:08:24          00076259433TRLO0      XLON 
 
831               343.80      15:11:15          00076259509TRLO0      XLON 
 
828               343.80      15:14:15          00076259609TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               343.80      15:14:15          00076259610TRLO0      XLON 
 
41                343.80      15:14:15          00076259611TRLO0      XLON 
 
72                344.00      15:19:38          00076259820TRLO0      XLON 
 
183               344.00      15:19:38          00076259821TRLO0      XLON 
 
115               344.00      15:20:18          00076259863TRLO0      XLON 
 
349               344.00      15:20:18          00076259864TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                344.00      15:20:18          00076259865TRLO0      XLON 
 
191               344.00      15:20:18          00076259866TRLO0      XLON 
 
427               343.60      15:26:56          00076260408TRLO0      XLON 
 
307               344.00      15:28:44          00076260462TRLO0      XLON 
 
742               343.80      15:29:56          00076260484TRLO0      XLON 
 
181               344.00      15:30:12          00076260538TRLO0      XLON 
 
98                344.00      15:30:12          00076260539TRLO0      XLON 
 
181               344.00      15:30:15          00076260558TRLO0      XLON 
 
71                344.00      15:30:15          00076260559TRLO0      XLON 
 
718               343.80      15:30:15          00076260560TRLO0      XLON 
 
181               343.80      15:30:15          00076260561TRLO0      XLON 
 
91                343.80      15:30:15          00076260562TRLO0      XLON 
 
311               343.60      15:30:16          00076260567TRLO0      XLON 
 
454               343.60      15:30:16          00076260568TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                344.60      15:32:44          00076260750TRLO0      XLON 
 
848               344.80      15:32:55          00076260758TRLO0      XLON 
 
798               344.80      15:33:15          00076260823TRLO0      XLON 
 
42                344.60      15:33:36          00076260856TRLO0      XLON 
 
319               344.60      15:35:16          00076260968TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                344.60      15:35:16          00076260969TRLO0      XLON 
 
389               344.60      15:36:09          00076261093TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                345.00      15:36:45          00076261126TRLO0      XLON 
 
110               345.00      15:36:45          00076261127TRLO0      XLON 
 
329               345.00      15:36:45          00076261128TRLO0      XLON 
 
866               344.80      15:37:45          00076261285TRLO0      XLON 
 
775               344.80      15:42:55          00076261522TRLO0      XLON 
 
713               344.80      15:43:05          00076261526TRLO0      XLON 
 
867               344.80      15:44:15          00076261610TRLO0      XLON 
 
85                344.20      15:46:03          00076261739TRLO0      XLON 
 
170               344.20      15:46:03          00076261740TRLO0      XLON 
 
845               343.80      15:46:04          00076261741TRLO0      XLON 
 
29                343.00      15:47:51          00076261851TRLO0      XLON 
 
118               343.40      15:48:15          00076261871TRLO0      XLON 
 
120               343.40      15:48:15          00076261872TRLO0      XLON 
 
112               343.40      15:48:15          00076261873TRLO0      XLON 
 
126               343.20      15:48:36          00076261947TRLO0      XLON 
 
118               343.40      15:48:36          00076261948TRLO0      XLON 
 
350               343.40      15:48:36          00076261949TRLO0      XLON 
 
188               343.40      15:48:36          00076261950TRLO0      XLON 
 
630               342.60      15:51:06          00076262226TRLO0      XLON 
 
134               342.60      15:51:06          00076262227TRLO0      XLON 
 
114               342.80      15:51:57          00076262257TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                342.80      15:51:57          00076262258TRLO0      XLON 
 
293               342.80      15:52:57          00076262321TRLO0      XLON 
 
247               342.80      15:53:37          00076262400TRLO0      XLON 
 
181               342.80      15:53:37          00076262401TRLO0      XLON 
 
134               343.40      15:53:55          00076262424TRLO0      XLON 
 
155               343.80      15:54:45          00076262485TRLO0      XLON 
 
624               343.80      15:54:45          00076262486TRLO0      XLON 
 
765               343.60      15:54:55          00076262492TRLO0      XLON 
 
43                342.80      15:58:43          00076262744TRLO0      XLON 
 
774               342.80      15:58:43          00076262745TRLO0      XLON 
 
33                342.80      16:00:45          00076262889TRLO0      XLON 
 
735               342.80      16:00:45          00076262890TRLO0      XLON 
 
849               342.80      16:04:41          00076263078TRLO0      XLON 
 
261               342.40      16:04:41          00076263079TRLO0      XLON 
 
539               342.40      16:04:41          00076263080TRLO0      XLON 
 
701               341.20      16:10:27          00076263360TRLO0      XLON 
 
180               341.20      16:11:05          00076263397TRLO0      XLON 
 
85                341.20      16:11:05          00076263398TRLO0      XLON 
 
792               341.20      16:11:05          00076263399TRLO0      XLON 
 
158               342.00      16:13:30          00076263467TRLO0      XLON 
 
38                342.00      16:14:02          00076263503TRLO0      XLON 
 
849               342.00      16:14:19          00076263514TRLO0      XLON 
 
317               342.00      16:15:19          00076263562TRLO0      XLON 
 
93                342.00      16:15:19          00076263563TRLO0      XLON 
 
343               342.00      16:15:19          00076263564TRLO0      XLON 
 
767               342.00      16:17:44          00076263764TRLO0      XLON 
 
111               342.00      16:18:44          00076263822TRLO0      XLON 
 
279               342.00      16:18:44          00076263823TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3- 

568               341.80      16:19:45          00076263892TRLO0      XLON 
 
509               341.20      16:20:55          00076263973TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  395992 
EQS News ID:  2170206 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170206&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.