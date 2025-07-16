Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Dow Jones News
16.07.2025 16:21 Uhr
Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
16-Jul-2025 / 14:47 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
  
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 
 
South Dock House, Hanover Quay, Dublin, IE-D, D02 XW94, IE 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
Asset Value Investors Ltd.           London, United Kingdom 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
JP Morgan - Chase Nominees Limited CREST: BO01 - Account 11429 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
 
11/07/2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
 
15/07/2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
6% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   5.84440%                    5.84440%    524,442,218.00 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 6.32578%                    6.32578%      
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
                                          
                    Number of voting rightsix 
                                      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
                                                     
 
 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                    Direct      Indirect       Direct      Indirect 
 
 
                                                     
 
Equity: IE00BJ34P519                                           
 
                                                      
 
SUBTOTAL A               30,650,514.00             5.84440% 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the  % of voting 
instrument      datex   Conversion   instrument is exercised/converted.           rights 
                 Periodxi 
 
 
                                                         
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/     Physical or cash     Number of voting   % of voting 
instrument       datex   Conversion Period settlementxii       rights        rights 
                  xi 
 
 
                                                         
 
                             SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
  
 
[X ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
  
 
[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
  
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
 
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
  
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 15/07/2025.

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

ii Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC); or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Regulation 17(1) of the Regulations (Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the following list is provided as an indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of the Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/ 109/EC), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Regulation 14 of the Regulations (Article 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC), under letters (a) to (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 09:47 ET (13:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
