Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 17-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 40,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 349.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 343.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 347.1185p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,552,711 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,493,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 347.1185

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 734 344.20 08:30:38 00076266664TRLO0 XLON 242 345.20 08:37:45 00076266814TRLO0 XLON 540 345.20 08:37:45 00076266815TRLO0 XLON 826 344.20 08:42:45 00076266982TRLO0 XLON 792 344.80 08:57:19 00076267265TRLO0 XLON 731 344.20 09:03:02 00076267491TRLO0 XLON 726 343.80 09:03:02 00076267492TRLO0 XLON 917 343.00 09:13:48 00076267957TRLO0 XLON 37 345.60 09:26:28 00076268278TRLO0 XLON 18 345.60 09:26:28 00076268280TRLO0 XLON 36 345.60 09:26:28 00076268281TRLO0 XLON 90 345.80 09:26:48 00076268286TRLO0 XLON 90 345.80 09:26:58 00076268288TRLO0 XLON 45 345.80 09:26:58 00076268289TRLO0 XLON 812 345.80 09:28:59 00076268349TRLO0 XLON 700 345.60 09:29:00 00076268350TRLO0 XLON 12 345.60 09:29:01 00076268351TRLO0 XLON 741 347.60 09:50:06 00076268946TRLO0 XLON 786 347.40 09:55:36 00076269100TRLO0 XLON 261 347.60 10:04:53 00076269408TRLO0 XLON 27 346.40 10:09:55 00076269625TRLO0 XLON 885 346.40 10:41:26 00076270753TRLO0 XLON 717 345.80 10:51:17 00076271039TRLO0 XLON 766 345.40 10:55:28 00076271084TRLO0 XLON 717 346.40 11:42:56 00076272195TRLO0 XLON 879 347.60 12:00:48 00076272533TRLO0 XLON 251 347.00 12:07:56 00076272819TRLO0 XLON 755 347.20 12:07:56 00076272820TRLO0 XLON 92 347.40 12:07:56 00076272821TRLO0 XLON 27 347.40 12:07:56 00076272822TRLO0 XLON 346 347.40 12:07:56 00076272823TRLO0 XLON 124 347.40 12:56:52 00076274081TRLO0 XLON 338 347.60 13:03:11 00076274260TRLO0 XLON 124 347.60 13:06:03 00076274369TRLO0 XLON 817 347.60 13:09:15 00076274484TRLO0 XLON 933 347.60 13:09:15 00076274485TRLO0 XLON 273 347.60 13:09:51 00076274520TRLO0 XLON 261 347.60 13:09:51 00076274521TRLO0 XLON 14 347.60 13:11:48 00076274595TRLO0 XLON 344 347.60 13:11:48 00076274596TRLO0 XLON 6 347.40 13:17:48 00076274772TRLO0 XLON 24 347.40 13:17:48 00076274773TRLO0 XLON 24 347.40 13:17:48 00076274774TRLO0 XLON 483 347.40 13:17:48 00076274775TRLO0 XLON 700 346.60 13:27:01 00076275209TRLO0 XLON 69 346.80 13:29:59 00076275262TRLO0 XLON 11 346.60 13:29:59 00076275263TRLO0 XLON 29 346.60 13:29:59 00076275264TRLO0 XLON 846 346.60 13:29:59 00076275265TRLO0 XLON 700 347.00 13:50:28 00076275865TRLO0 XLON 90 347.00 13:50:28 00076275866TRLO0 XLON 844 346.80 13:52:57 00076275943TRLO0 XLON 845 346.00 14:11:17 00076276290TRLO0 XLON 346 346.00 14:19:42 00076276467TRLO0 XLON 43 346.00 14:19:42 00076276468TRLO0 XLON 41 346.00 14:19:42 00076276469TRLO0 XLON 185 345.40 14:25:48 00076276561TRLO0 XLON 32 345.40 14:25:48 00076276562TRLO0 XLON 32 345.40 14:25:48 00076276563TRLO0 XLON 784 347.60 14:37:08 00076277087TRLO0 XLON 27 348.40 14:41:21 00076277322TRLO0 XLON 26 348.40 14:41:21 00076277323TRLO0 XLON 315 348.80 14:41:46 00076277341TRLO0 XLON 642 348.80 14:42:41 00076277368TRLO0 XLON 90 348.80 14:42:41 00076277369TRLO0 XLON 749 348.80 14:43:08 00076277403TRLO0 XLON

