17.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             40,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             349.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             343.00p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             347.1185p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,552,711 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,493,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 347.1185

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
734               344.20      08:30:38          00076266664TRLO0      XLON 
 
242               345.20      08:37:45          00076266814TRLO0      XLON 
 
540               345.20      08:37:45          00076266815TRLO0      XLON 
 
826               344.20      08:42:45          00076266982TRLO0      XLON 
 
792               344.80      08:57:19          00076267265TRLO0      XLON 
 
731               344.20      09:03:02          00076267491TRLO0      XLON 
 
726               343.80      09:03:02          00076267492TRLO0      XLON 
 
917               343.00      09:13:48          00076267957TRLO0      XLON 
 
37                345.60      09:26:28          00076268278TRLO0      XLON 
 
18                345.60      09:26:28          00076268280TRLO0      XLON 
 
36                345.60      09:26:28          00076268281TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                345.80      09:26:48          00076268286TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                345.80      09:26:58          00076268288TRLO0      XLON 
 
45                345.80      09:26:58          00076268289TRLO0      XLON 
 
812               345.80      09:28:59          00076268349TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               345.60      09:29:00          00076268350TRLO0      XLON 
 
12                345.60      09:29:01          00076268351TRLO0      XLON 
 
741               347.60      09:50:06          00076268946TRLO0      XLON 
 
786               347.40      09:55:36          00076269100TRLO0      XLON 
 
261               347.60      10:04:53          00076269408TRLO0      XLON 
 
27                346.40      10:09:55          00076269625TRLO0      XLON 
 
885               346.40      10:41:26          00076270753TRLO0      XLON 
 
717               345.80      10:51:17          00076271039TRLO0      XLON 
 
766               345.40      10:55:28          00076271084TRLO0      XLON 
 
717               346.40      11:42:56          00076272195TRLO0      XLON 
 
879               347.60      12:00:48          00076272533TRLO0      XLON 
 
251               347.00      12:07:56          00076272819TRLO0      XLON 
 
755               347.20      12:07:56          00076272820TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                347.40      12:07:56          00076272821TRLO0      XLON 
 
27                347.40      12:07:56          00076272822TRLO0      XLON 
 
346               347.40      12:07:56          00076272823TRLO0      XLON 
 
124               347.40      12:56:52          00076274081TRLO0      XLON 
 
338               347.60      13:03:11          00076274260TRLO0      XLON 
 
124               347.60      13:06:03          00076274369TRLO0      XLON 
 
817               347.60      13:09:15          00076274484TRLO0      XLON 
 
933               347.60      13:09:15          00076274485TRLO0      XLON 
 
273               347.60      13:09:51          00076274520TRLO0      XLON 
 
261               347.60      13:09:51          00076274521TRLO0      XLON 
 
14                347.60      13:11:48          00076274595TRLO0      XLON 
 
344               347.60      13:11:48          00076274596TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                347.40      13:17:48          00076274772TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                347.40      13:17:48          00076274773TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                347.40      13:17:48          00076274774TRLO0      XLON 
 
483               347.40      13:17:48          00076274775TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               346.60      13:27:01          00076275209TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                346.80      13:29:59          00076275262TRLO0      XLON 
 
11                346.60      13:29:59          00076275263TRLO0      XLON 
 
29                346.60      13:29:59          00076275264TRLO0      XLON 
 
846               346.60      13:29:59          00076275265TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               347.00      13:50:28          00076275865TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                347.00      13:50:28          00076275866TRLO0      XLON 
 
844               346.80      13:52:57          00076275943TRLO0      XLON 
 
845               346.00      14:11:17          00076276290TRLO0      XLON 
 
346               346.00      14:19:42          00076276467TRLO0      XLON 
 
43                346.00      14:19:42          00076276468TRLO0      XLON 
 
41                346.00      14:19:42          00076276469TRLO0      XLON 
 
185               345.40      14:25:48          00076276561TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                345.40      14:25:48          00076276562TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                345.40      14:25:48          00076276563TRLO0      XLON 
 
784               347.60      14:37:08          00076277087TRLO0      XLON 
 
27                348.40      14:41:21          00076277322TRLO0      XLON 
 
26                348.40      14:41:21          00076277323TRLO0      XLON 
 
315               348.80      14:41:46          00076277341TRLO0      XLON 
 
642               348.80      14:42:41          00076277368TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                348.80      14:42:41          00076277369TRLO0      XLON 
 
749               348.80      14:43:08          00076277403TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
