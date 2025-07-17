Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 10:48 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Correction - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

This announcement replaces the announcement released at 09.23 on 1 July 2025.

The revised announcement shows the correct Issued Share Capital (785,623,793) and the correct Total Voting Rights (774,809,761). These were transposed in the original announcement.

17 July 2025

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 June 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 785,623,793 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 10,814,032 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 June 2025 is therefore 774,809,761 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


