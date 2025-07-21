Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: A1T9YJ | ISIN: US12673W4078 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 16:26 Uhr
Cytta Corp.: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Cytta Corp to Report Marketable Securities in Excess of $6,000,000 in Delayed March 31, 2025, 10-Q

Correction to the number of shares in the first paragraph

Upon Completion of the 10-Q Quarterly Interim Review filing, Cytta Corp will be Current and Will Regain OTCQB Status

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Cytta Corp.(OTCExpertMarket:CYCA), wishes to report that the delay in filing the March 31, 2025, 10-Q is the sole reason the Company has been moved from OTCQB to Expert. The new Auditors have also agreed that the Company will now be able to report the 2,444,513 Class A Reticulate Micro shares that Cytta Corp. holds as Marketable Securities with a value in excess of six million dollars ($6,000,000+) on the March 31, 2025, 10-Q Balance Sheet.

The Company is diligently working with its new Auditors to complete the delayed March 31, 2025, 10-Q Quarterly Interim Review. Upon completion of the 10Q Quarterly Interim Review filing, the Company will be current and will regain its OTCQB status, as the Company meets all the eligibility requirements of the OTCQB Rules.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in developing and commercializing cutting-edge safety and security solutions, including CyttaCOMMS and CyttaCARES. Cytta's proprietary innovations redefine real-time intelligence, data security, and mission-critical communications for industries spanning defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, and enterprise operations.

Through Cytta Labs, their venture incubator, Cytta incubates, accelerates, combines, and spins out breakthrough technologies, transforming them into high-growth ventures. By seamlessly integrating proprietary product development, venture acceleration, and structured liquidity event exit strategies, Cytta Corp is revolutionizing the future of safety, security, and intelligence on a global scale. Learn more at www.cytta.com.

For Cytta Corp:

Cytta Corp
Toll-Free: 1-877-CYTTAUS (298-8287)
Local: 1-740-CYTTAUS (298-8287)
Website: www.cytta.com
Email: info@cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/correction-from-source-cytta-corp-to-report-marketable-securities-1050642

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
