Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNAX | ISIN: SE0010413567 | Ticker-Symbol: AB7A
Frankfurt
21.07.25 | 15:29
1,205 Euro
+2,99 % +0,035
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2051,33018:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2025 18:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kvika banki hf.: Joint press release from Kvika and Arion

Next steps in the merger process

Kvika banki and Arion Bank announced on 6 July that the boards of directors of the companies had decided to initiate discussions on merging the companies and have signed a letter of intent to that effect. The aim of the merger is to combine the companies' strengths and to create a robust financial institution which offers comprehensive services for its customers.

One of the largest mergers on the Icelandic financial market

This represents one of the largest mergers undertaken on the Icelandic financial market and the process can be expected to take some time. Regular updates on the status and progress of negotiations will be provided as and when needed.

The first steps involve due diligence reviews and merger negotiations between the companies, a process which is already underway. The parties aim to request preliminary discussions with the Icelandic Competition Authority in August, where the aims of the merger and benefits resulting from it, both for customers and the Icelandic financial market, will be presented. The parties hope that the preliminary discussions, the finalization of contracts and the due diligence review will be completed in the next few months. Assuming that the preliminary discussions with the Icelandic Competition Authority are successful, the merger will be formally announced to the regulators and will be submitted for approval at shareholders' meetings of both companies.

Enhanced banking services

If the merger between Kvika and Arion goes ahead it will strengthen and enhance the banking services provided to the customers of the merged company - retail, corporate and investors. The merger will generate opportunities for risk distribution and more diverse revenue streams, while also creating a more effective business and bringing greater efficiency to the Icelandic financial market.

In recent years Kvika has been an active competitor on the markets, not least through its brand Auður which has had a substantial impact on the deposits market and has recently made a successful entry into the home loan market. Following the merger, the companies' brands will continue to play a key role for customers.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.