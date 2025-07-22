DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 23,102 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 359.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 355.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 357.0928p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,641,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,405,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 23,102

Volume weighted average price (pence): 357.0928

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 14 356.60 08:34:51 00076320752TRLO0 XLON 374 356.60 08:34:51 00076320753TRLO0 XLON 118 356.60 08:34:51 00076320754TRLO0 XLON 125 356.60 08:34:51 00076320755TRLO0 XLON 804 357.40 08:40:30 00076320989TRLO0 XLON 787 357.40 08:40:30 00076320990TRLO0 XLON 849 357.40 08:40:30 00076320991TRLO0 XLON 857 356.60 09:16:58 00076321910TRLO0 XLON 952 356.60 09:56:24 00076322407TRLO0 XLON 20 356.20 09:56:56 00076322412TRLO0 XLON 789 357.20 10:17:02 00076322702TRLO0 XLON 8 356.40 10:31:00 00076322909TRLO0 XLON 733 356.40 10:31:00 00076322910TRLO0 XLON 211 356.40 10:32:01 00076322927TRLO0 XLON 557 356.40 10:36:31 00076322995TRLO0 XLON 27 356.60 10:41:28 00076323047TRLO0 XLON 355 356.60 10:41:28 00076323048TRLO0 XLON 91 356.60 10:41:28 00076323049TRLO0 XLON 615 356.20 10:57:17 00076323404TRLO0 XLON 150 356.20 10:57:17 00076323405TRLO0 XLON 811 355.80 11:12:38 00076323691TRLO0 XLON 72 355.20 11:28:56 00076324088TRLO0 XLON 253 355.20 11:28:56 00076324089TRLO0 XLON 280 356.60 11:51:37 00076324500TRLO0 XLON 355 356.60 11:51:37 00076324501TRLO0 XLON 713 356.20 11:52:55 00076324543TRLO0 XLON 799 357.20 12:11:16 00076324839TRLO0 XLON 21 357.00 12:14:57 00076324854TRLO0 XLON 737 357.00 12:14:57 00076324855TRLO0 XLON 364 357.00 12:40:03 00076325258TRLO0 XLON 334 357.40 12:40:06 00076325268TRLO0 XLON 572 357.40 12:40:06 00076325269TRLO0 XLON 33 357.40 12:40:06 00076325270TRLO0 XLON 286 357.40 12:40:06 00076325271TRLO0 XLON 56 357.20 13:36:16 00076325915TRLO0 XLON 206 357.20 13:36:16 00076325916TRLO0 XLON 410 357.20 13:36:16 00076325917TRLO0 XLON 577 357.20 13:36:16 00076325918TRLO0 XLON 21 357.20 13:36:16 00076325919TRLO0 XLON 275 357.00 13:48:26 00076326054TRLO0 XLON 157 357.00 13:48:26 00076326055TRLO0 XLON 169 356.40 13:50:16 00076326068TRLO0 XLON 48 356.40 13:50:16 00076326069TRLO0 XLON 3 356.00 13:58:56 00076326283TRLO0 XLON 16 357.40 14:05:00 00076326483TRLO0 XLON 795 357.40 14:06:00 00076326495TRLO0 XLON 699 356.80 14:30:00 00076326846TRLO0 XLON 26 356.80 14:30:00 00076326847TRLO0 XLON 756 358.40 14:36:20 00076327073TRLO0 XLON 863 359.20 15:10:55 00076327998TRLO0 XLON 805 358.00 15:24:25 00076328364TRLO0 XLON 818 358.00 15:25:30 00076328400TRLO0 XLON 726 358.20 15:50:08 00076328942TRLO0 XLON 402 357.20 16:14:45 00076329771TRLO0 XLON 418 357.20 16:14:45 00076329772TRLO0 XLON 790 356.40 16:23:02 00076330176TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

