Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             23,102 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             359.20p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             355.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             357.0928p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,641,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,405,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 23,102

Volume weighted average price (pence): 357.0928

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
14                356.60      08:34:51          00076320752TRLO0      XLON 
 
374               356.60      08:34:51          00076320753TRLO0      XLON 
 
118               356.60      08:34:51          00076320754TRLO0      XLON 
 
125               356.60      08:34:51          00076320755TRLO0      XLON 
 
804               357.40      08:40:30          00076320989TRLO0      XLON 
 
787               357.40      08:40:30          00076320990TRLO0      XLON 
 
849               357.40      08:40:30          00076320991TRLO0      XLON 
 
857               356.60      09:16:58          00076321910TRLO0      XLON 
 
952               356.60      09:56:24          00076322407TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                356.20      09:56:56          00076322412TRLO0      XLON 
 
789               357.20      10:17:02          00076322702TRLO0      XLON 
 
8                356.40      10:31:00          00076322909TRLO0      XLON 
 
733               356.40      10:31:00          00076322910TRLO0      XLON 
 
211               356.40      10:32:01          00076322927TRLO0      XLON 
 
557               356.40      10:36:31          00076322995TRLO0      XLON 
 
27                356.60      10:41:28          00076323047TRLO0      XLON 
 
355               356.60      10:41:28          00076323048TRLO0      XLON 
 
91                356.60      10:41:28          00076323049TRLO0      XLON 
 
615               356.20      10:57:17          00076323404TRLO0      XLON 
 
150               356.20      10:57:17          00076323405TRLO0      XLON 
 
811               355.80      11:12:38          00076323691TRLO0      XLON 
 
72                355.20      11:28:56          00076324088TRLO0      XLON 
 
253               355.20      11:28:56          00076324089TRLO0      XLON 
 
280               356.60      11:51:37          00076324500TRLO0      XLON 
 
355               356.60      11:51:37          00076324501TRLO0      XLON 
 
713               356.20      11:52:55          00076324543TRLO0      XLON 
 
799               357.20      12:11:16          00076324839TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                357.00      12:14:57          00076324854TRLO0      XLON 
 
737               357.00      12:14:57          00076324855TRLO0      XLON 
 
364               357.00      12:40:03          00076325258TRLO0      XLON 
 
334               357.40      12:40:06          00076325268TRLO0      XLON 
 
572               357.40      12:40:06          00076325269TRLO0      XLON 
 
33                357.40      12:40:06          00076325270TRLO0      XLON 
 
286               357.40      12:40:06          00076325271TRLO0      XLON 
 
56                357.20      13:36:16          00076325915TRLO0      XLON 
 
206               357.20      13:36:16          00076325916TRLO0      XLON 
 
410               357.20      13:36:16          00076325917TRLO0      XLON 
 
577               357.20      13:36:16          00076325918TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                357.20      13:36:16          00076325919TRLO0      XLON 
 
275               357.00      13:48:26          00076326054TRLO0      XLON 
 
157               357.00      13:48:26          00076326055TRLO0      XLON 
 
169               356.40      13:50:16          00076326068TRLO0      XLON 
 
48                356.40      13:50:16          00076326069TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                356.00      13:58:56          00076326283TRLO0      XLON 
 
16                357.40      14:05:00          00076326483TRLO0      XLON 
 
795               357.40      14:06:00          00076326495TRLO0      XLON 
 
699               356.80      14:30:00          00076326846TRLO0      XLON 
 
26                356.80      14:30:00          00076326847TRLO0      XLON 
 
756               358.40      14:36:20          00076327073TRLO0      XLON 
 
863               359.20      15:10:55          00076327998TRLO0      XLON 
 
805               358.00      15:24:25          00076328364TRLO0      XLON 
 
818               358.00      15:25:30          00076328400TRLO0      XLON 
 
726               358.20      15:50:08          00076328942TRLO0      XLON 
 
402               357.20      16:14:45          00076329771TRLO0      XLON 
 
418               357.20      16:14:45          00076329772TRLO0      XLON 
 
790               356.40      16:23:02          00076330176TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.