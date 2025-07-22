

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has strongly condemned the attacks on a building housing WHO staff in Deir al Balah in Gaza, the mistreatment of those sheltering there, and the destruction of its main warehouse.



Following a major ground operation in Deir al-Balah after the latest evacuation order issued by Israeli military, the WHO staff residence was struck by airstrike three times Monday triggering a fire and significant damage. Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward Al-Mawasi amid active conflict. Male staff and family members were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated on the spot, and screened at gunpoint. Two WHO staff and two family members were detained. Three were later released, while one staff member remains in detention, WHO said.



The agency demanded continuous protection of its staff and the immediate release of the remaining detained staff member.



The UN health agency said the latest evacuation order has affected several of its facilities. WHO's operational presence in Gaza is now compromised, crippling efforts to sustain a collapsing health system and pushing survival further out of reach for more than two million people.



WHO said desperate crowds looted it's main warehouse located in Deir al Balah, which was damaged in the Israeli attack. It urged Member States to help ensure a sustained and regular flow of medical supplies into Gaza.



Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General has deplored the growing reports of both children and adults suffering from malnutrition and strongly condemned the ongoing violence, including the shooting, killing and injuring of people attempting to get food.



