Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Compassion International, a leading child development organization, and Great American Media, a premiere TV destination for quality family-friendly programming, are pleased to announce an agreement to air "Nuance," a new podcast featuring Christian influencers on the Great American Pure Flix platform. The series begins airing on Great American Pure Flix on Friday, July 24.

"Nuance" is a new podcast featuring Christian influencers from Compassion International. The series begins airing on Great American Pure Flix on Friday, July 24.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10878/259199_4bdbcae6-e2c3-4b57-8d9c-11777273816d-multimedia-compassion-x-pureflix-nuance-art-one-.jpg

"Nuance," part of Compassion's "Unto Jesus," initiative, features 13-episodes bringing Christian influencers together in honest, hope-filled dialogue about what it means to live unto Jesus today. The series is inspired by the words of Jesus found in Matthew 25, a powerful invitation for Christians to better serve the least among us.

The series feature real stories, deep listening, and joyful disagreement, Nuance encourages a shared commitment to unity unto Jesus-even when people don't see eye to eye. Each episode will present a unique pairing of notable Christian voices who explore big questions and tender topics-guided not by the need to win, but by the desire to understand.

Participants include well-known Christian influencers such as celebrity chef, cooking show host and author Aarti Sequeira; best-selling author Julie Lyles Carr; Milwaukee Bucks chaplain and Evolve Church pastor Kenneth Lock II; founder and CEO at Kamp Love Austin Rockwell; author Rachael Groll; Christian counselors Dave and Ashley Willis; author and entrepreneur Zach Windahl; podcast host Heather MacFayden; pastor, author and speaker Jonathan Pitts; entrepreneur and digital influencer, Sazan Hendrix; and pastor and author Nathan Finochio.

"This project has allowed me to be a part of some incredible conversations that have frankly breathed new life into me," Sequeira said. "Life can sometimes be so overwhelming, but over the course of talking to all of my new friends in this effort, I've come to realize that living unto Jesus is a clarifying call," she added. "I hope that people who listen to these conversations will be encouraged, edified, built up, and excited about this life they're embarking upon." For Sequeira, "Nuance" provides opportunities to engage in life-changing conversations and said her participation in the project has been a life-changing experience.

Compassion created the series to provide hope to a culture that is often divided, and to encourage Christians to engage in similar conversations, and to make a difference in the lives of others with grace, curiosity, and courage.

Launched in 2021, Great American Media's purpose is to inspire and uplift audiences through content that celebrates faith, family, and country. With a commitment to storytelling that reflects timeless values and meaningful connection, the company's platforms, including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix, Great American Faith & Living, and GFam+, offer safe, trusted entertainment that families can enjoy together. Whether through heartfelt movies, original series, or faith-centered programming, Great American Media's goal is to create a lasting cultural impact that honors tradition, builds community, and brings people closer to what matters most. Its partnership with Compassion International further reflects this purpose, creating opportunities to serve and inspire viewers.

"We're excited to partner with Compassion International, an organization that's doing incredible work around the world," said Kaitlyn Haubrich, Chief Brand Officer & Chief of Staff at Great American Media. "Nuance: Unto Jesus brings such thoughtful, honest conversations to the table, and we are looking forward to sharing that kind of meaningful content with our audience on Great American Pure Flix. It's a great fit for our platform and a meaningful way to deepen the kind of faith-focused storytelling people are looking for."

Compassion believes the partnership with Great American Media is missional, and offers viewers an opportunity to provide richer, meaningful insights that encourages Christians to put their faith into action.

"Great American Media's commitment to creating quality faith and family content that inspires and uplifts, makes them a wonderful, strategically aligned partner for Compassion," said Robert Hawkins, Compassion International Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We believe we will reach exponentially more like-minded, missional people through this partnership than we could on our own. We're looking forward to working together to provide thought-provoking, inspiring content to Gospel-minded audiences, and ultimately release more children from poverty in Jesus' name."

For more information on Compassion, please visit Compassion.com/UntoJesus to access resources, participate in activities, and connect with a community dedicated to serving with compassion.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,900 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

"Nuance" is a new podcast featuring Christian influencers from Compassion International. The series begins airing on Great American Pure Flix on Friday, July 24.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10878/259199_4891d074447e0856_001full.jpg

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

"Nuance" is a new podcast featuring Christian influencers from Compassion International. The series begins airing on Great American Pure Flix on Friday, July 24.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10878/259199_4891d074447e0856_002full.jpg

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259199

SOURCE: Compassion International