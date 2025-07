SMX Public Limited: SMX Establishes Treasury Subsidiary to Advance Digital Asset Strategy in Wake of GENIUS Act

Formation of Treasury Subsidiary Marks Strategic Expansion as GENIUS Act Spurs Acceleration of SMX's Blockchain and Digital Asset Vision

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / At SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX), we've spent years building the infrastructure to bring traceability, trust, and transparency to global supply chains. We didn't wait for regulation to validate our vision-we built ahead of it. Now, with the recent signing of the GENIUS Act into U.S. law, our strategic roadmap is no longer just pioneering-it's perfectly positioned.

The GENIUS Act represents a historic milestone: the first comprehensive federal framework recognizing cryptocurrency and stablecoins in the world's largest economy. For SMX, this legislation doesn't prompt a pivot-it acts as an immediate accelerator to our long-standing digital asset strategy.

As the next step in this progression, and as announced in a Form 6-K filing, SMX shall establish a new, wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland: SMX (Treasury and Digital Asset Holding Company) Limited. This new entity enables us to incorporate Bitcoin and other digital assets into our treasury operations, designed to protect value and mirror the same digital backbone that powers our core innovations.

This isn't a reaction to changing policy. It's the continuation of our strategic mission - now aligned with a global regulatory shift toward digital economies.

Our technology, including the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), is already built on blockchain to provide verifiable, auditable tracking of materials from origin to end use. The PCT will offer brands a way to tangibly monetize circularity and meet global compliance standards through a secure, decentralized ledger. What others are now scrambling to create, we've already launched.

The GENIUS Act, along with an expected follow-on bill anticipated this week, provides a more favorable environment for scaling these systems efficiently and legally. These laws don't change our mission; they fast-track it.

SMX was created to lead in a world where digital trust, material accountability, and decentralized verification would define commerce. That world is now here. And with this latest evolution of our treasury operations, we're not just prepared-we're leading.

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

