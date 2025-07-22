Dispatch CEO Andrew Leone: AI is Rerouting the Last Mile for Businesses

How agentic AI, dynamic infrastructure, and seamless integrations reshape enterprise logistics from the inside out, starting at the last mile.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just hype; it's becoming the operational core of modern logistics. Dispatch CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Leone shares how agentic AI is transforming the last mile from reactive to predictive, from manual to orchestrated.

"AI isn't just helping us think faster, it's helping us act faster," Leone said. "It's optimizing routes, rerouting deliveries in real time, and integrating across systems to improve performance at scale."

AI in Action: From Tools to Team Members

Dispatch's platform harnesses agentic AI to power logistics workflows that adapt in real time. These systems reroute failed deliveries, flag risks before they escalate, and model dynamic costs. They don't just respond -- they learn, improve, and act.

"We treat AI like a team member," Leone explained. "It needs training, responsibilities, and escalation paths. When done right, it amplifies human judgment instead of replacing it."

Infrastructure & Integration: The Missing Links

Real AI impact requires more than point solutions. Dispatch builds dynamic infrastructure that supports fast-changing models, adaptable toolsets, and deep integrations across ERPs, CRMs, and delivery networks.

"AI works best when it sees the full picture, inventory, traffic, customer needs, and acts within that context," Leone noted. "Our goal is to unify decision-making across the company and use it to support our customers and drivers."

Upskilling & Urgency

As AI scales, Dispatch also helps teams develop AI fluency, from prompt design to systems thinking. Leone urges companies not to wait for perfection:

"The technology is moving fast. The winners will be those who invest now in infrastructure, talent, and adaptability."

With AI embedded at its core, Dispatch is helping enterprise businesses build supply chains that are faster, resilient, integrated, and intelligent by design.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is redefining last-mile delivery for the modern business. As the premier B2B delivery platform, Dispatch empowers organizations with scalable, technology-driven solutions that streamline logistics, enhance visibility, and improve customer satisfaction. Through its robust delivery management software, seamless API integrations, and a reliable network of independent contractor drivers, Dispatch enables businesses of all sizes to simplify and optimize their last-mile operations. Operating in over 80 U.S. markets, Dispatch is trusted by thousands of businesses to deliver what matters -- fast, ?exibly, and reliably. Learn more at www.dispatchit.com .

