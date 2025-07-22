Anzeige
22.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Coqui: ICE App Launches in NY, Spreads Across Country

ICE's Deputy Director Warns of "violence."

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Coquí, a groundbreaking mobile app built by and for immigrant communities, has officially launched. Developed in partnership with Rapid Response Networks nationwide, the free app enables verified users to send and receive real-time alerts about nearby immigration enforcement activity.

Coqui Welcome

Coqui Welcome

During a recent CBS interview, ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan claimed concerns that Coquí "can cause users to go and cause violence." The backlash was immediate. Advocates, legal experts, and Coquí users swiftly condemned the remarks as inflammatory and baseless. Fact check: there is no evidence that Coquí has ever been used for incitement or interference of any kind.

"When fear wins, they win," said the founder of Coquí. "If you love this country and its people, standing up for your neighbors isn't a threat - it's a duty."

Named after the small but resilient Puerto Rican tree frog, Coquí is rooted in community strength and designed with safety in mind. As part of its ongoing rollout, the Coquí team announced two new features launching this week:

  • Coquí Communities will allow users to create, manage, and join trusted private groups within the app.

  • Coquí Allies will pin local businesses on the map, highlighting "safe spots" and those standing in solidarity with immigrant communities.

The app is encrypted, collects no personal data, masks user locations, and employs anti-trolling protocols to protect users.

"You have a choice," said the founder of Coquí. "Stand with us."

ABOUT COQUI
Coquí is a secure, anonymous mobile app designed to help immigrant communities share and receive real-time information about immigration enforcement activity. Built by grassroots organizers, technologists, and advocates, Coquí supports safety, solidarity, and resistance through smart, community-first technology.

Learn more at GETCOQUI.COM

Contact Information
Coqui Support
support@getcoqui.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsKwThTZdzU

.

SOURCE: Coqui

Related Images

Coqui Map

Coqui Map

Coqui User Chat

Coqui User Chat

Coqui Activity Screen

Coqui Activity Screen



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ice-app-launches-in-ny-spreads-across-country-1050001

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
