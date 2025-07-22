Token Communities Ltd.: The Very First Solar Powered Community in the U.S.

APOZ is geared up to become the very first solar community in the U.S.

ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ) is now gearing up to build its APOZ Project ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) to become the very first solar town in the U.S.

According to Mr. David Champ, the President & CEO of the company, the Greater Houston Area is one of the most ideal areas in the U.S. to create a solar city in the U.S. It has over 2600 hours of qualified solar condition annually, and the State of Texas has many incentive programs available, such as ITC ( Federal Soar Investment Tax Credit ), Property Tax Exemption, Local Utility Rebates and Solar Buy Back Plans. The Company is in discussion with one of the largest solar panel manufacturers in the world now, to turn its APOZ Project ( industrial buildings, Commercial Buildings and Residential Buildings ) into a huge solar farm power plant. Based upon the preliminary due diligence, APOZ can generate about 57.5 MW annually ( 0.25 MW / acre ), and results about $ 5.66 million / year in revenue. Additional revenue stream will include Renewable Energy Credits ( RECs ), Community Solar or Retail Sales and others.

David Champ further added, a Solar & Clean Energy Sub-Zone is being planned at the moment to attract some of the related industries to move in and set up productions at APOZ, including solar panel production, power storage products production, lithium-ion battery production and others. Several other sub-zones are also being planned as well, such as Food Production Sub-Zone, Electric Vehicle Production Sub-Zone, General Merchandise Production Sub-Zone and others.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

