Mediagenix Named an IDC Innovator in Media and Entertainment, 2025

BRUSSELS, BE / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Mediagenix , a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience, has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment 2025* report. According to the report, "Mediagenix positions itself as the global provider in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience. Its modular SaaS platform orchestrates the entire content life cycle to actively drive content lifetime value and audience engagement. Content strategy, content value management, content scheduling, and content personalization all converge into one lean, company-wide collaborative flow revolving around one source of truth. This 'unified' approach to the content life cycle makes it unique in the industry."

According to IDC, "IDC Innovators for 2025 have one common main objective in mind: to provide their customers high-value workflow efficiencies and return on investment." The IDC Innovators report noted three key differentiators for Mediagenix: AI Integration, Efficiency Gains, and Differentiated Content Life-Cycle Workflow Solution.

"Mediagenix exemplifies innovation in media operations with its unified, AI-powered approach to content strategy, scheduling automation, and intelligent discovery," said Alex Holtz, Research Director, Worldwide Media and Entertainment Digital Strategies at IDC. "By integrating tools like Human Semantic Search and Smart Content Pool into a modular SaaS platform, Mediagenix delivers a differentiated, end-to-end content life-cycle solution that boosts efficiency, accelerates time-to-air, and improves audience engagement. In a market where media companies struggle with automation and system connectivity, and where rapid cloud adoption adds operational complexity, Mediagenix enables seamless orchestration across multiple platform distributions, helping media companies confidently navigate transformation with minimal disruption."

Personalization is a Strategic Driver

Unlike traditional personalization approaches that focus on the front-end user layer, Mediagenix applies content and audience intelligence across the entire content chain. By integrating Mediagenix Recommendation into core planning and scheduling tools, customers can act on real-time engagement data to improve performance across:

Discovery and Curation - Humanized Semantic Search delivers personalized, transparent content results, with Mediagenix reporting up to 23% increased engagement and 35% better conversion.

Scheduling Automation - Tools such as Scheduling Artist and Smart Content Pool dramatically reduce time-to-air and increase rights usage efficiency, accelerating channel launches by up to 80%.

Strategic Planning - Web-native planning interfaces improve efficiency by over 30%, allowing teams to align editorial, rights, and platform strategy with predicted audience demand.

"We are honored to be recognized as an IDC Innovator in media and entertainment," said Fabrice Maquignon, CEO of Mediagenix. "Personalization must be more than a front-end experience. It needs to inform the upstream decisions that determine which content is produced, acquired, and promoted. That's where real engagement and content profitability are driven."

Mediagenix solutions were recently honored with multiple awards at the 2025 NAB Show.

For more information about these innovative solutions, please visit https://www.mediagenix.tv/ .

*doc US52275525, May 2025

About IDC Innovators:

An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors - under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection - chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Mediagenix

Mediagenix is a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience. The Mediagenix modular SaaS platform orchestrates the entire content lifecycle to actively drive content lifetime value and audience engagement. Content strategy, content value management, content scheduling and content personalization all converge into one lean, company-wide collaborative flow revolving around one source of truth. Headquartered in Brussels, Mediagenix has offices in Bangkok, Denver, London, Madrid, Miami, New York City, Paris, Singapore, Skopje, and Sydney. With a team of 400+ experts working closely with 10,000+ users, Mediagenix is the trusted partner for more than 200 media companies globally.

