NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Episode Summary

Biodiversity is life on earth as we know it. From our genetics and bacteria to entire ecosystems of forests and coral reefs, biodiversity is critical to all aspects of life. From food and water, to medicine, to climate stability. In this episode, we discuss the work of Jane Goodall and the Jane Goodall Institute in preserving biodiversity to secure a prosperous and stable future for this planet.

Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman

Show Producer: Lisa Desai

Sound Production: PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise

Artwork: Dow Creative Element

Episode Notes

Biodiversity is life on earth as we know it. From our genetics and bacteria to entire ecosystems of forests and coral reefs, biodiversity is critical to all aspects of life. From food and water, to medicine, to climate stability. In this episode, we discuss the work of Jane Goodall and the Jane Goodall Institute in preserving biodiversity to secure a prosperous and stable future for this planet.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Dow on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dow

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Dow

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-role-of-biodiversity-and-ecosystems-part-1-1051297