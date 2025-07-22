The Role of Biodiversity and Ecosystems - Part 1

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Episode Summary
Biodiversity is life on earth as we know it. From our genetics and bacteria to entire ecosystems of forests and coral reefs, biodiversity is critical to all aspects of life. From food and water, to medicine, to climate stability. In this episode, we discuss the work of Jane Goodall and the Jane Goodall Institute in preserving biodiversity to secure a prosperous and stable future for this planet.
Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman
Show Producer: Lisa Desai
Sound Production: PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise
Artwork: Dow Creative Element
Episode Notes
