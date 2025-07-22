The European Council has approved a law postponing implementation of due diligence obligations until Aug. 18, 2027, to give battery producers and exporters more time to prepare for its adoption. From ESS News The European Council urged all EU institutions, member states, and stakeholders in October 2024 to prioritize addressing the challenges identified in the "Much more than a market" report by Enrico Letta and the "The future of European competitiveness" study by Mario Draghi. As a result, the Omnibus IV legislative package was adopted as part of an EU effort to support industrial competitiveness ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...