Coherent Solutions, a leading global digital solutions engineering and product development firm, has welcomed two new executives, marking a clear step forward in its push for accelerated growth and expansion through innovation and strengthened client partnerships.

Coherent's leadership team is doubling down on its mission to design and build digital solutions that enable significant digital value creation opportunities for clients.

Tom Stallings has joined Coherent Solutions in the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), where he oversees global client business development and delivery management. With decades of experience leading go-to-market functions in technology firms, Tom previously held senior roles at HTEC Group and Thoughtworks.

Shawn Torkelson has joined Coherent Solutions as global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), where he heads a multi-national team reimagining the firm's brand, market positioning, and demand drivers to strengthen connectivity between Coherent's growth story and clients. Shawn previously held senior leadership roles at HTEC Group and KPMG.

This year, Coherent Solutions celebrated its 30th anniversary as a best-in-class digital partner to startups, scale-ups, and many of the world's most recognizable enterprise brands. As it enters this next phase, the leadership team is doubling down on its mission to create digital solutions that enable digital value creation for clients.

"What drew both of us to Coherent Solutions is the pattern, over decades, of consistent tangible digital value creation through strategic product and solutions development. In hyper-competitive markets, executives and investors agree that anchoring every business motion to value creation is critical for growth. Coherent's track record in this area builds a compelling narrative for companies looking to lean on growth levers," say Shawn and Tom.

"These appointments bring deep experience and fresh perspectives, shaping how Coherent Solutions approaches technology and customer engagement, internally and externally. The focus remains steady: build no-hype solutions that matter and trustworthy partnerships," says Igor Epshteyn, CEO of Coherent Solutions.

About Coherent Solutions

Coherent Solutions is a global digital engineering and product development firm founded in 1995 in Minneapolis. With teams across 10 development centers worldwide, the firm applies 30 years of technology expertise and industry knowledge to deliver solutions tailored to each client's needs. Its commitment to quality, transparency, and improvement has earned the firm a reputation as a trusted partner in technology.

