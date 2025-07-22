Leadership transition follows SES's acquisition of Intelsat, unifying Government Defense capabilities under one organization

SES Space Defense is pleased to announce the appointment of David Broadbent as President and CEO, effective July 17, 2025, as designated by the SES Space Defense Proxy Board. His appointment coincides with the completion of SES's acquisition of Intelsat, marking a significant step in the integration of the two organizations.

As part of the acquisition, SES has combined the government and defense divisions of both companies under one integrated organization, SES Space Defense.

"I'm honored to lead this newly integrated organization at such a pivotal moment," said David Broadbent, President and CEO, SES Space Defense. "Our focus moving forward is to harness the combined strengths of our people, capabilities, and technology to deliver mission-driven outcomes for our government mission partners. As a unified team, we are uniquely positioned to provide a secure and resilient multi-orbit strategy that advance national security objectives, protect sovereignty, and ensure uninterrupted access to critical communication infrastructure."

David Broadbent has over 20 years of leadership experience in the satellite communications and defense sector. He joins SES Space Defense from Intelsat, where he most recently served as President of Government Solutions, responsible for the company's global government business. Prior to his time at Intelsat, David spent 21 years at Raytheon Technologies in a variety of senior business leadership roles, including serving as President of the company's Space Systems business unit.

"David Broadbent brings the strategic vision and operational discipline essential to advance our government business," said Billy Bingham, Chairman of the Board of Directors, SES Space Defense. "With a career defined by success across both U.S. and international government markets, he has consistently translated mission needs into innovative, effective solutions. David's deep expertise in SATCOM, defense technology, and government solutions positions him to accelerate SES's mission of delivering secure, resilient, and forward-leaning space capabilities."

Broadbent succeeds David Fields, who has led SES Space Defense with distinction for the past three years.

"David Fields has been an integral part of our organization since SES acquired DRS Global Enterprise Solutions in 2022," said Billy Bingham. Under Fields' leadership, SES Space Defense was formed, setting a new benchmark for excellence in delivering secure, mission-critical comms. Through his vision, integrity and commitment, Fields built a trusted brand and a mission-driven culture that continues to serve our customers. On behalf of the Board and the entire organization, we extend our sincere gratitude to David for his lasting contributions to our team, our partners, and the mission."

About SES Space Defense

SES Space Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space Defense uses a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, a broad global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES's multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has participated in the U.S. Government satcom sector for nearly six decades. Further information can be found at: www.sessd.com.

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage.

