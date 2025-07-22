Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
(the "Company")
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 22 July 2025
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 21 July 2025, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 4,902.84p
Including income: 4,925.70p
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
