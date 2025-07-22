Net Impact Announces Global Case Competition on Social Impact and Business Outcomes

The challenge will invite students to design a social impact program Finalists will present to a panel of judges for a chance to win prizes totaling $17,500

EL CERRITO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Net Impact announced the launch of the Community Innovation Challenge, a global case competition that seeks innovative ideas that leverage Cisco's technology to drive social impact and positive business outcomes.

The global competition invites students around the world to learn about how social impact programs drive meaningful business outcomes for corporations. Prospective participants are invited to join a virtual program launch call in September learn how Cisco approaches its social impact work. Final submissions are due in October, and in December, five finalist teams will present their social impact program designs to a panel of judges, including representatives from Cisco. The first-place team will be awarded $10,000, followed by $5,000 for second place and $2,500 for third place.

"This collaboration couldn't have come at a better time. Corporations like Cisco are in a powerful position to teach student leaders how corporations can both give back to the communities where they reside while also driving business growth," said Karen Johns, CEO of Net Impact. "We're proud to work with Cisco on this program as a leader in corporate responsibility and a leader in technology and innovation."

Net Impact manages and facilitates the program by bringing together its global network of emerging social impact and sustainability leaders at colleges and universities worldwide and supporting participants throughout the program experience. With more than 10 years of experience building and executing experiential education opportunities such as the Community Innovation Challenge, Net Impact specializes in equipping business leaders to address social challenges, protect the environment, develop new concepts, and leverage the tools of business toward the greater good.

More information about the Community Innovation Challenge, including participant eligibility and how to apply, can be found at netimpact.org/programs/community-innovation-challenge.

About Net Impact

Net Impact, one of the largest and oldest global member organizations focused on impact, engages over 50,000 students and professionals annually. With almost 300 chapters in over 40 countries, our members are pursuing impactful careers and impactful lives across diverse industries, including business, sustainability, and social impact fields. Net Impact engages its global chapter community in experiential education-focused programming, convenings, and civic and community engagement projects. Net Impact is committed to using business as a force for good and building the capacity of the next generation of workforce members. Visit www.netimpact.org.

