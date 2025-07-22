ScottsMiracle-Gro: Sustainable Packaging Drives Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Packaging not only plays a crucial role in ensuring the efficacy of our products, but also in protecting it from wide-ranging environmental conditions. Recognizing this, our engineers employ rigorous methods in the design, testing, and qualification of both packaging and application devices. Furthermore, clear labeling and information are prioritized to optimize product use and prevent misapplication.

"Our team recognizes and shares the concern consumers have with plastic packaging. One of our main goals is to find and implement more sustainable solutions," says Keith Miller, senior packaging engineer. "Our efforts include reducing the use of virgin plastics, while increasing the incorporation of Post Consumer Recycled content, and new package designs to allow for increased recyclability."

Packaging to match the environment

For heavy and bulky products within the Lawn & Garden category, such as fertilizer, soil, and mulch, plastic remains the most effective packaging material due to its durability in challenging outdoor environments. Approximately two-thirds of the plastic we use in our packaging consists of thin films, which are highly efficient systems capable of transporting significant product weight with minimal material.

The realities of recycling

While the majority of these bags are constructed from mono-material thermoplastic film that is technically recyclable, the infrastructure to collect and sort post-consumer films does not exist today for these types of products.

"Despite this existing challenge, we maintain a strong commitment to continuous improvement while pursuing sustainable packaging solutions and environmentally responsible packaging practices," says Keith Miller.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

