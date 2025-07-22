Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
21.07.25 | 18:16
57,10 Euro
-0,26 % -0,15
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,8058,1516:17
57,8058,1516:17
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScottsMiracle-Gro: Sustainable Packaging Drives Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Packaging not only plays a crucial role in ensuring the efficacy of our products, but also in protecting it from wide-ranging environmental conditions. Recognizing this, our engineers employ rigorous methods in the design, testing, and qualification of both packaging and application devices. Furthermore, clear labeling and information are prioritized to optimize product use and prevent misapplication.

"Our team recognizes and shares the concern consumers have with plastic packaging. One of our main goals is to find and implement more sustainable solutions," says Keith Miller, senior packaging engineer. "Our efforts include reducing the use of virgin plastics, while increasing the incorporation of Post Consumer Recycled content, and new package designs to allow for increased recyclability."

Packaging to match the environment

For heavy and bulky products within the Lawn & Garden category, such as fertilizer, soil, and mulch, plastic remains the most effective packaging material due to its durability in challenging outdoor environments. Approximately two-thirds of the plastic we use in our packaging consists of thin films, which are highly efficient systems capable of transporting significant product weight with minimal material.

The realities of recycling

While the majority of these bags are constructed from mono-material thermoplastic film that is technically recyclable, the infrastructure to collect and sort post-consumer films does not exist today for these types of products.

"Despite this existing challenge, we maintain a strong commitment to continuous improvement while pursuing sustainable packaging solutions and environmentally responsible packaging practices," says Keith Miller.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/scottsmiracle-gro-sustainable-packaging-drives-innovation-1051310

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.