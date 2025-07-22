BostonGene Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Redefining Precision Oncology with AI and Multiomics Innovation

BostonGene's comprehensive AI-powered platform integrates multiomics data to accelerate discovery, reduce development risk and advance precision oncology across all stages the R&D continuum

SAN ANTONIO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has named BostonGene the recipient of the 2025 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award in recognition of the company's pioneering role in advancing precision oncology. BostonGene's clinically validated, AI-powered platform uses a multimodal approach to decode disease and uncover predictive biological signatures.

BostonGene combines data from genes, RNA, proteins, the immune system and the tumor environment to help pharma and biotech develop targeted therapies, design efficient trials, and improve outcomes. Its "Comprehensive Digital Patient" model enables precise drug targeting, biomarker validation and patient stratification. With high test success and fast turnaround, BostonGene accelerates data-driven clinical decisions.

"BostonGene has developed state-of-the-art AI-driven, next-generation analytics technologies and is the only known source capable of delivering such comprehensive and integrated analyses," said Unmesh Lal, Healthcare Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "What truly differentiates BostonGene is its ability to turn vast, complex datasets into clinically meaningful insights with speed and accuracy-delivering real impact not just in research settings but in real-world clinical and drug development environments where timely, actionable data is critical."

Backed by a decade of scientific investment and a growing intellectual property portfolio, BostonGene's capabilities span internal lab services, advanced analytics and multimodal assay integration. Its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited and NYS-approved regulatory infrastructure ensures quality and compliance across global partnerships.

"By delivering tailored solutions, accelerating project timelines and driving innovation through advanced analytics, BostonGene is fundamentally transforming oncology drug development," said Manuel Albornoz, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its adaptability, speed and scientific rigor make it a trusted partner for the industry."

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to equipping drug developers with the tools they need to make smarter, faster decisions," said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. "By integrating multiomic data and modeling the tumor microenvironment, we help our partners optimize trial design, improve patient selection and accelerate the development of targeted therapies."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a breakthrough technology with the potential to significantly enhance existing products and enable the creation of new solutions and applications. The award highlights technologies with strong potential for market adoption and industry impact.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards honor companies across regional and global markets that demonstrate excellence in innovation, leadership, customer service and strategic product development. Recipients are selected through a rigorous evaluation process involving in-depth interviews, market analysis and extensive secondary research to identify companies that set the benchmark for industry best practices.

