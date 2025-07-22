Pharmaceutical Excipients Market worth $14.9 billion by 2030 with 6.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, valued at US$10.5 billion in 2024 stood at US$11.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$14.9 billion by the end of the period. This is mainly due to factors such as growing focus on patient-centric drug formulations, increasing demand for generic drugs and pharmaceutical products, increased R&D Investments for developing novel excipients, and strategic collaborations and partnerships with pharmaceutical companies for customized excipient solutions. However, the growing high investments, development costs, and regulatory stringency are predicted to restrain the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=956

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market"

550 - Tables

60 - Figures

515 - Pages

By product, the global pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented by product type into three main categories: organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and other chemicals. Among these, organic chemicals comprise compounds primarily made up of carbon atoms bonded with other elements through covalent bonds. These substances are commonly used in pharmaceutical formulations due to their favorable chemical properties and compatibility with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). One of the key advantages of organic chemicals is their generally non-toxic nature, making them safer for drug development and manufacturing. This characteristic is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the organic chemicals segment within the excipients market. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to expand and innovate, the demand for safe and effective excipients is expected to rise. Consequently, the organic chemicals segment is likely to play a crucial role in propelling the overall pharmaceutical excipients market forward during the forecast period. The increasing focus on patient safety, regulatory compliance, and formulation efficiency further strengthens the market outlook for organic excipients. As a result, organic chemicals are positioned to remain a dominant and growing category in the global pharmaceutical excipients landscape over the coming years.

By functionalities, the lubricants & glidants segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the pharmaceutical excipients market during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by their critical role in improving manufacturing efficiency. Lubricants and glidants are essential in solid dosage formulations, particularly tablets and capsules, as they help reduce interparticle friction and minimize cohesion among powder particles. By enhancing powder flow properties, these excipients facilitate smoother processing during tablet compression and encapsulation, leading to more consistent product quality and reduced production downtime. In high-speed manufacturing environments, where precision and efficiency are paramount, lubricants and glidants significantly decrease the risk of mechanical issues such as sticking, picking, or clogging equipment. Furthermore, the demand for scalable and cost-effective pharmaceutical production processes continues to rise, especially with the increasing global need for solid oral medications. These factors collectively contribute to the growing importance of lubricants and glidants in formulation development, making them a key segment with strong future potential in the evolving pharmaceutical excipients landscape.

By geography, the market for pharmaceutical excipients is divided into six segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the pharmaceutical excipients market over the forecast period. This expansion is primarily fueled by the rapid development of pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, advancements in research and development infrastructure, and increasing regulatory harmonization across key countries in the region. China, India, and South Korea are making substantial investments in domestic pharmaceutical production to meet local and global demand. The growing availability of skilled professionals and improvements in technical education have supported high-quality drug formulation. The surge in chronic and infectious diseases, combined with the increasing penetration of health insurance and improved access to healthcare services, is driving the consumption of pharmaceutical products. Strategic collaborations between regional firms and global pharmaceutical players further boost innovation and market growth. These factors collectively position Asia Pacific as a major hub for future growth in the global pharmaceutical excipients market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=956

Key players in the pharmaceutical excipients market include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette Frères (France), MERCK KGaA (Germany), Associated British Foods plc (UK), ADM (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Air Liquide (France), DOW (US), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (US), Colorcon (US), DFE PHARMA (Germany), Actylis (US), Croda International Plc(UK), Chemie Trade(India), Gattefossé (France), JRS Pharma(US), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan).

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF):

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is a prominent entity within the pharmaceutical excipients market and is a leading manufacturer of flavors, fragrances, and specialty ingredients used across various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, and personal care. The company operates through four key segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions. In 2024, IFF maintained a strong position in the pharmaceutical excipients market, supported by a broad and diverse product portfolio. Its extensive global presence spans over 45 countries, enabling wide market access. IFF places a high priority on innovation and research, investing significantly in R&D to strengthen its product offerings and meet evolving industry demands. This strategic focus reinforces its leadership in the pharmaceutical ingredients industry.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US) solidified its status as a significant player in the pharmaceutical excipients market, driven by its diversified product portfolio, high-quality standards, and strategic investments. ADM supplies a broad range of pharmaceutical-grade excipients such as ethanol, sorbitol, dextrose, starches, citric acid, and various plant-derived oils, all of which are compliant with global pharmacopeia standards (USP/NF, EP, JP). These excipients are widely used in oral solid dosage forms, liquid formulations, and topical drugs. ADM's ability to consistently meet stringent regulatory and quality standards, including ISO-9001, IPEC-GMP, FDA-audited facilities, and RSPO-certified ingredients, makes it a preferred supplier among pharmaceutical manufacturers globally. Strategically, ADM continues to invest in expanding its pharmaceutical and wellness-focused capabilities, including its facility in Valencia, Spain, which was expanded in 2022 to boost the production of probiotics and postbiotics, an area that is gaining relevance in drug delivery systems.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

High Potency APIs Market

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

Synthetic Biology Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Get access to the latest updates on Pharmaceutical Excipients Companies and Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsINC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmaceutical-excipients-market-worth-14-9-billion-by-2030-with-6-1-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302510507.html