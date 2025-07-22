

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Investment management firm Blackstone Inc. (BX) announced Tuesday that Blackstone Growth and affiliated funds have signed a definitive agreement to make a majority growth investment in NetBrain Technologies, valuing the network automation firm at $750 million.



The investment will help NetBrain boost innovation, grow globally, and scale its AI-driven network automation platform.



Lingping Gao, founder and CEO of NetBrain Technologies said, 'Blackstone aims to support innovation across NetOps, SecOps, and AI.'



Currently shares of Blackstone are at $166.36, down 0.20 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News