Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 23-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 357.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 344.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 349.7689p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,671,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,375,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 349.7689

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 882 357.20 08:30:06 00076331625TRLO0 XLON 857 356.80 08:30:06 00076331626TRLO0 XLON 786 353.40 09:29:54 00076333204TRLO0 XLON 849 353.00 10:45:50 00076334694TRLO0 XLON 778 352.40 10:45:55 00076334697TRLO0 XLON 78 352.40 10:45:55 00076334698TRLO0 XLON 803 351.40 11:10:06 00076335190TRLO0 XLON 803 350.60 11:13:34 00076335301TRLO0 XLON 845 349.60 11:13:35 00076335302TRLO0 XLON 398 349.40 11:19:52 00076335543TRLO0 XLON 335 349.40 11:27:09 00076335659TRLO0 XLON 871 349.40 11:52:45 00076336007TRLO0 XLON 232 349.40 12:22:10 00076336683TRLO0 XLON 500 349.20 12:22:30 00076336692TRLO0 XLON 74 349.20 12:22:30 00076336691TRLO0 XLON 4 350.80 12:43:20 00076337100TRLO0 XLON 838 350.60 12:43:21 00076337101TRLO0 XLON 615 349.80 13:00:07 00076337492TRLO0 XLON 252 349.80 13:00:07 00076337491TRLO0 XLON 709 349.40 13:12:42 00076337699TRLO0 XLON 401 347.80 13:20:03 00076337920TRLO0 XLON 318 347.80 13:20:03 00076337921TRLO0 XLON 340 348.40 13:54:58 00076338689TRLO0 XLON 480 348.40 13:54:58 00076338690TRLO0 XLON 7 348.60 14:01:50 00076338970TRLO0 XLON 766 348.60 14:01:50 00076338971TRLO0 XLON 6 350.00 14:22:51 00076339992TRLO0 XLON 874 350.20 14:30:51 00076340291TRLO0 XLON 819 350.20 14:30:51 00076340292TRLO0 XLON 1100 350.20 14:30:51 00076340293TRLO0 XLON 170 350.20 14:30:51 00076340294TRLO0 XLON 820 350.60 14:40:20 00076340847TRLO0 XLON 25 350.60 14:40:30 00076340866TRLO0 XLON 24 350.60 14:40:30 00076340865TRLO0 XLON 881 350.60 14:41:10 00076340898TRLO0 XLON 812 350.00 14:46:48 00076341200TRLO0 XLON 350 348.40 14:58:16 00076341960TRLO0 XLON 600 349.60 15:05:52 00076342391TRLO0 XLON 238 349.60 15:05:52 00076342392TRLO0 XLON 884 349.60 15:12:01 00076342695TRLO0 XLON 66 350.40 15:23:05 00076343161TRLO0 XLON 382 350.40 15:24:45 00076343244TRLO0 XLON 314 350.40 15:24:45 00076343245TRLO0 XLON 1100 350.40 15:24:45 00076343246TRLO0 XLON 335 350.40 15:24:45 00076343247TRLO0 XLON 310 348.80 15:30:48 00076343491TRLO0 XLON 802 348.40 15:31:39 00076343547TRLO0 XLON 230 347.60 15:35:30 00076343705TRLO0 XLON 74 347.60 15:35:30 00076343704TRLO0 XLON 719 346.80 15:39:24 00076343959TRLO0 XLON 869 345.60 15:46:24 00076344250TRLO0 XLON 320 346.00 15:56:50 00076344636TRLO0 XLON 296 346.00 15:56:50 00076344637TRLO0 XLON 220 346.00 15:56:50 00076344635TRLO0 XLON 729 346.00 16:03:00 00076344874TRLO0 XLON 664 346.00 16:07:15 00076344995TRLO0 XLON 95 346.00 16:07:15 00076344996TRLO0 XLON 251 345.00 16:12:10 00076345192TRLO0 XLON 214 345.00 16:12:10 00076345191TRLO0 XLON 586 344.60 16:15:06 00076345328TRLO0 XLON

