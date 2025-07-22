Texas Instruments Incorporated: TI reports second quarter 2025 financial results and shareholder returns

DALLAS, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported second quarter revenue of $4.45 billion, net income of $1.30 billion and earnings per share of $1.41. Earnings per share included a 2-cent benefit that was not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Haviv Ilan, TI's president and CEO, made the following comments:

"Revenue increased 9% sequentially, led by continued broad recovery in industrial, and 16% from the same quarter a year ago.

"Our cash flow from operations of $6.4 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production. Free cash flow for the same period was $1.8 billion.

"Over the past 12 months we invested $3.9 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $4.9 billion in capital expenditures and returned $6.7 billion to owners.

"TI's third quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $4.45 billion to $4.80 billion and earnings per share between $1.36 and $1.60, which does not include changes related to recently enacted U.S. tax legislation."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, plus proceeds from U.S. CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS Act) incentives.

Earnings summary

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Change Revenue

$ 4,448

$ 3,822

16 % Operating profit

$ 1,563

$ 1,248

25 % Net income

$ 1,295

$ 1,127

15 % Earnings per share

$ 1.41

$ 1.22

16 %

Cash generation











Trailing 12 Months (In millions)

Q2 2025

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Change Cash flow from operations

$ 1,860

$ 6,439

$ 6,449

0 % Free cash flow

$ 555

$ 1,763

$ 1,494

18 % Free cash flow % of revenue









10.6 %



9.3 %





Cash return













Trailing 12 Months (In millions)

Q2 2025

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Change Dividends paid

$ 1,235

$ 4,900

$ 4,675

5 % Stock repurchases

$ 302

$ 1,810

$ 185

878 % Total cash returned

$ 1,537

$ 6,710

$ 4,860

38 %

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES ? Consolidated Statements of Income

For Three Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per-share amounts)

2025

2024 Revenue

$ 4,448

$ 3,822 Cost of revenue (COR)



1,873



1,611 Gross profit



2,575



2,211 Research and development (R&D)



527



498 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)



485



465 Operating profit



1,563



1,248 Other income (expense), net (OI&E)



48



130 Interest and debt expense



133



131 Income before income taxes



1,478



1,247 Provision for income taxes



183



120 Net income

$ 1,295

$ 1,127 ?











Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.41

$ 1.22 ?











Average shares outstanding:











Basic



908



912 Diluted



912



919 ?











Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 1.36

$ 1.30 ?











Supplemental Information (Quarterly, except as noted) ??











Provision for income taxes is based on the following:





Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)

$ 199

$ 170 Discrete tax items



(16)



(50) Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)

$ 183

$ 120 ?











A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated using the following: Net income

$ 1,295

$ 1,127 Income allocated to RSUs



(7)



(6) Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS

$ 1,288

$ 1,121

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES ? Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, (In millions, except par value)

2025

2024 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,044

$ 2,740 Short-term investments



2,315



6,948 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($24) and ($28)



1,934



1,711 Raw materials



402



405 Work in process



2,429



2,072 Finished goods



1,981



1,629 Inventories



4,812



4,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,379



1,284 Total current assets



14,484



16,789 Property, plant and equipment at cost



16,878



14,622 Accumulated depreciation



(4,557)



(3,448) Property, plant and equipment



12,321



11,174 Goodwill



4,362



4,362 Deferred tax assets



1,096



905 Capitalized software licenses



248



230 Overfunded retirement plans



253



167 Other long-term assets



2,169



1,421 Total assets

$ 34,933

$ 35,048 ?











Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Current portion of long-term debt

$ -

$ 1,049 Accounts payable



881



858 Accrued compensation



595



569 Income taxes payable



53



178 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



963



983 Total current liabilities



2,492



3,637 Long-term debt



14,043



12,842 Underfunded retirement plans



122



113 Deferred tax liabilities



63



55 Other long-term liabilities



1,810



1,187 Total liabilities



18,530



17,834 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $25 par value. Shares authorized - 10; none issued



-



- Common stock, $1 par value. Shares authorized - 2,400; shares issued - 1,741



1,741



1,741 Paid-in capital



4,245



3,666 Retained earnings



52,249



52,135 Treasury common stock at cost











Shares: June 30, 2025 - 832; June 30, 2024 - 828



(41,676)



(40,128) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)



(156)



(200) Total stockholders' equity



16,403



17,214 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 34,933

$ 35,048

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES ? Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For Three Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 1,295

$ 1,127 Adjustments to net income:











Depreciation



460



363 Amortization of capitalized software



21



18 Stock compensation



129



116 Losses on sales of assets



-



3 Deferred taxes



(50)



(85) Increase (decrease) from changes in:











Accounts receivable



(74)



(40) Inventories



(125)



(23) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(9)



(22) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



92



102 Accrued compensation



172



168 Income taxes payable



(71)



120 Changes in funded status of retirement plans



(18)



9 Other



38



(285) Cash flows from operating activities



1,860



1,571 ?











Cash flows from investing activities











Capital expenditures



(1,305)



(1,064) Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives



-



- Proceeds from asset sales



-



2 Purchases of short-term investments



(1,192)



(2,098) Proceeds from short-term investments



1,131



3,130 Other



31



30 Cash flows from investing activities



(1,335)



- ?











Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



1,199



- Repayment of debt



-



(300) Dividends paid



(1,235)



(1,185) Stock repurchases



(302)



(71) Proceeds from common stock transactions



115



248 Other



(21)



(6) Cash flows from financing activities



(244)



(1,314) ?











Net change in cash and cash equivalents



281



257 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,763



2,483 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 3,044

$ 2,740 ?











Supplemental cash flow information











Investment tax credit (ITC) used to reduce income taxes payable

$ 203

$ 312 Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives



-



- Total cash benefit related to the CHIPS Act

$ 203

$ 312

Segment results

(In millions)

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Change Analog:















Revenue

$ 3,452

$ 2,928

18 % Operating profit

$ 1,325

$ 1,047

27 % Embedded Processing:















Revenue

$ 679

$ 615

10 % Operating profit

$ 85

$ 80

6 % Other:















Revenue

$ 317

$ 279

14 % Operating profit

$ 153

$ 121

26 %

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations) less capital expenditures, plus proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives.

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.





For Three

Months

Ended

June 30,



For 12

Months

Ended

June 30,



(In millions)

2025



2025

2024

Change Cash flow from operations (GAAP)*

$ 1,860



$ 6,439

$ 6,449

0 % Capital expenditures



(1,305)





(4,936)



(4,955)



Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives



-





260



-



Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 555



$ 1,763

$ 1,494

18 % ?























Revenue









$ 16,675

$ 16,092



?























Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)











38.6 %



40.1 %



Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)











10.6 %



9.3 %





* Includes cash benefits of $203 million, $479 million and $312 million from the CHIPS Act ITC used to reduce income taxes payable for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

This release also includes references to operating taxes, a non-GAAP term we use to describe taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term operating taxes helps to differentiate from effective taxes, which include discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;

Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;

Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;

Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers, suppliers and other third parties;

Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;

Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment, and our ability to realize expected returns on significant investments in manufacturing capacity;

Availability and cost of key materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;

Our ability to recruit and retain skilled personnel and effectively manage key employee succession;

Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, software, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;

Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;

Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;

Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;

Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of customer inventory adjustments;

Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;

Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;

Instability in the global credit and financial markets; and

Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, enterprise systems and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com .

