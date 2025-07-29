Anzeige
29.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             353.80p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             336.40p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             346.2741p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,871,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,175,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 346.2741

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
199               353.80      08:14:56          00076397288TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               353.80      08:14:56          00076397287TRLO0      XLON 
 
827               353.60      08:14:56          00076397289TRLO0      XLON 
 
840               353.40      08:14:56          00076397290TRLO0      XLON 
 
692               353.80      08:25:06          00076397527TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               353.40      08:25:06          00076397528TRLO0      XLON 
 
613               353.40      08:25:06          00076397529TRLO0      XLON 
 
712               353.40      08:25:06          00076397530TRLO0      XLON 
 
430               352.20      08:45:08          00076398042TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               352.80      08:54:00          00076398193TRLO0      XLON 
 
217               352.80      08:54:00          00076398194TRLO0      XLON 
 
626               352.80      08:54:00          00076398195TRLO0      XLON 
 
212               351.60      09:16:34          00076398948TRLO0      XLON 
 
225               351.60      09:16:34          00076398949TRLO0      XLON 
 
227               351.60      09:16:34          00076398950TRLO0      XLON 
 
10000              352.00      09:17:16          00076398972TRLO0      XLON 
 
403               351.40      09:23:00          00076399078TRLO0      XLON 
 
259               351.40      09:24:20          00076399132TRLO0      XLON 
 
7                350.80      09:42:58          00076399686TRLO0      XLON 
 
238               350.80      09:42:59          00076399687TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               350.80      09:48:12          00076399835TRLO0      XLON 
 
17                350.80      09:59:12          00076400381TRLO0      XLON 
 
686               350.80      09:59:12          00076400382TRLO0      XLON 
 
1282               350.00      10:11:05          00076400713TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                350.00      10:11:05          00076400714TRLO0      XLON 
 
302               350.00      10:21:45          00076400911TRLO0      XLON 
 
1491               350.00      10:21:45          00076400913TRLO0      XLON 
 
727               350.00      10:21:45          00076400920TRLO0      XLON 
 
733               350.20      10:22:10          00076400939TRLO0      XLON 
 
476               349.40      10:22:11          00076400946TRLO0      XLON 
 
182               349.40      10:22:13          00076400947TRLO0      XLON 
 
52                350.40      10:39:47          00076401354TRLO0      XLON 
 
811               350.40      10:39:50          00076401355TRLO0      XLON 
 
732               350.00      10:40:09          00076401361TRLO0      XLON 
 
716               350.60      10:42:46          00076401420TRLO0      XLON 
 
636               350.20      10:46:41          00076401511TRLO0      XLON 
 
4                350.40      10:46:41          00076401512TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                350.40      10:46:41          00076401513TRLO0      XLON 
 
76                348.60      11:01:56          00076401865TRLO0      XLON 
 
636               348.60      11:01:56          00076401866TRLO0      XLON 
 
739               347.80      11:23:14          00076402377TRLO0      XLON 
 
627               346.80      11:31:21          00076402530TRLO0      XLON 
 
481               345.40      11:47:00          00076402936TRLO0      XLON 
 
217               345.40      11:47:00          00076402937TRLO0      XLON 
 
709               343.40      12:00:01          00076403276TRLO0      XLON 
 
17                344.40      12:31:01          00076403898TRLO0      XLON 
 
272               344.40      12:31:01          00076403899TRLO0      XLON 
 
575               344.20      12:31:01          00076403900TRLO0      XLON 
 
178               344.20      12:31:01          00076403901TRLO0      XLON 
 
304               344.20      12:31:01          00076403902TRLO0      XLON 
 
719               342.00      12:38:57          00076403987TRLO0      XLON 
 
735               341.20      13:00:11          00076404390TRLO0      XLON 
 
614               341.20      13:15:00          00076404846TRLO0      XLON 
 
807               340.80      13:30:09          00076405282TRLO0      XLON 
 
620               340.80      13:30:09          00076405283TRLO0      XLON 
 
682               340.60      13:52:13          00076405907TRLO0      XLON 
 
103               340.60      14:01:13          00076406085TRLO0      XLON 
 
23                340.60      14:01:13          00076406086TRLO0      XLON 
 
734               339.40      14:02:28          00076406107TRLO0      XLON 
 
694               339.40      14:08:47          00076406247TRLO0      XLON 
 
712               339.40      14:25:00          00076406835TRLO0      XLON 
 
664               338.60      14:31:28          00076407056TRLO0      XLON 
 
81                338.00      14:48:08          00076408007TRLO0      XLON 
 
72                338.00      14:52:14          00076408219TRLO0      XLON 
 
537               338.00      14:55:18          00076408395TRLO0      XLON 
 
56                338.00      14:56:28          00076408476TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
