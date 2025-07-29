DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 353.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 336.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 346.2741p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,871,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,175,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 346.2741

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 199 353.80 08:14:56 00076397288TRLO0 XLON 400 353.80 08:14:56 00076397287TRLO0 XLON 827 353.60 08:14:56 00076397289TRLO0 XLON 840 353.40 08:14:56 00076397290TRLO0 XLON 692 353.80 08:25:06 00076397527TRLO0 XLON 100 353.40 08:25:06 00076397528TRLO0 XLON 613 353.40 08:25:06 00076397529TRLO0 XLON 712 353.40 08:25:06 00076397530TRLO0 XLON 430 352.20 08:45:08 00076398042TRLO0 XLON 400 352.80 08:54:00 00076398193TRLO0 XLON 217 352.80 08:54:00 00076398194TRLO0 XLON 626 352.80 08:54:00 00076398195TRLO0 XLON 212 351.60 09:16:34 00076398948TRLO0 XLON 225 351.60 09:16:34 00076398949TRLO0 XLON 227 351.60 09:16:34 00076398950TRLO0 XLON 10000 352.00 09:17:16 00076398972TRLO0 XLON 403 351.40 09:23:00 00076399078TRLO0 XLON 259 351.40 09:24:20 00076399132TRLO0 XLON 7 350.80 09:42:58 00076399686TRLO0 XLON 238 350.80 09:42:59 00076399687TRLO0 XLON 400 350.80 09:48:12 00076399835TRLO0 XLON 17 350.80 09:59:12 00076400381TRLO0 XLON 686 350.80 09:59:12 00076400382TRLO0 XLON 1282 350.00 10:11:05 00076400713TRLO0 XLON 32 350.00 10:11:05 00076400714TRLO0 XLON 302 350.00 10:21:45 00076400911TRLO0 XLON 1491 350.00 10:21:45 00076400913TRLO0 XLON 727 350.00 10:21:45 00076400920TRLO0 XLON 733 350.20 10:22:10 00076400939TRLO0 XLON 476 349.40 10:22:11 00076400946TRLO0 XLON 182 349.40 10:22:13 00076400947TRLO0 XLON 52 350.40 10:39:47 00076401354TRLO0 XLON 811 350.40 10:39:50 00076401355TRLO0 XLON 732 350.00 10:40:09 00076401361TRLO0 XLON 716 350.60 10:42:46 00076401420TRLO0 XLON 636 350.20 10:46:41 00076401511TRLO0 XLON 4 350.40 10:46:41 00076401512TRLO0 XLON 10 350.40 10:46:41 00076401513TRLO0 XLON 76 348.60 11:01:56 00076401865TRLO0 XLON 636 348.60 11:01:56 00076401866TRLO0 XLON 739 347.80 11:23:14 00076402377TRLO0 XLON 627 346.80 11:31:21 00076402530TRLO0 XLON 481 345.40 11:47:00 00076402936TRLO0 XLON 217 345.40 11:47:00 00076402937TRLO0 XLON 709 343.40 12:00:01 00076403276TRLO0 XLON 17 344.40 12:31:01 00076403898TRLO0 XLON 272 344.40 12:31:01 00076403899TRLO0 XLON 575 344.20 12:31:01 00076403900TRLO0 XLON 178 344.20 12:31:01 00076403901TRLO0 XLON 304 344.20 12:31:01 00076403902TRLO0 XLON 719 342.00 12:38:57 00076403987TRLO0 XLON 735 341.20 13:00:11 00076404390TRLO0 XLON 614 341.20 13:15:00 00076404846TRLO0 XLON 807 340.80 13:30:09 00076405282TRLO0 XLON 620 340.80 13:30:09 00076405283TRLO0 XLON 682 340.60 13:52:13 00076405907TRLO0 XLON 103 340.60 14:01:13 00076406085TRLO0 XLON 23 340.60 14:01:13 00076406086TRLO0 XLON 734 339.40 14:02:28 00076406107TRLO0 XLON 694 339.40 14:08:47 00076406247TRLO0 XLON 712 339.40 14:25:00 00076406835TRLO0 XLON 664 338.60 14:31:28 00076407056TRLO0 XLON 81 338.00 14:48:08 00076408007TRLO0 XLON 72 338.00 14:52:14 00076408219TRLO0 XLON 537 338.00 14:55:18 00076408395TRLO0 XLON 56 338.00 14:56:28 00076408476TRLO0 XLON

