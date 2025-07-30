Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
30.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             339.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             329.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             334.4274p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,921,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,125,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 334.4274

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
725               339.00      08:14:53          00076413817TRLO0      XLON 
 
643               337.80      08:18:00          00076413984TRLO0      XLON 
 
723               337.80      08:23:35          00076414154TRLO0      XLON 
 
28                336.80      08:40:19          00076414692TRLO0      XLON 
 
265               337.80      08:50:45          00076415008TRLO0      XLON 
 
39                338.40      08:55:40          00076415170TRLO0      XLON 
 
720               338.40      08:58:40          00076415276TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                337.80      08:58:56          00076415284TRLO0      XLON 
 
396               337.80      09:00:46          00076415356TRLO0      XLON 
 
686               337.80      09:00:46          00076415357TRLO0      XLON 
 
670               337.00      09:00:47          00076415358TRLO0      XLON 
 
1200               337.00      09:00:47          00076415359TRLO0      XLON 
 
747               335.80      09:24:11          00076415995TRLO0      XLON 
 
715               335.00      09:49:07          00076416874TRLO0      XLON 
 
750               334.40      10:17:58          00076417971TRLO0      XLON 
 
685               334.20      10:17:58          00076417972TRLO0      XLON 
 
200               334.20      10:28:17          00076418375TRLO0      XLON 
 
17                334.20      10:45:11          00076418822TRLO0      XLON 
 
5                334.20      10:45:11          00076418823TRLO0      XLON 
 
606               334.20      10:45:11          00076418824TRLO0      XLON 
 
622               333.60      11:01:40          00076419378TRLO0      XLON 
 
657               333.60      11:01:40          00076419379TRLO0      XLON 
 
723               333.80      11:04:55          00076419434TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                333.20      11:28:56          00076419956TRLO0      XLON 
 
161               333.20      11:30:57          00076419987TRLO0      XLON 
 
457               333.20      11:35:00          00076420060TRLO0      XLON 
 
748               333.20      11:35:00          00076420061TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                334.00      12:06:41          00076421062TRLO0      XLON 
 
679               334.00      12:06:41          00076421063TRLO0      XLON 
 
642               333.60      12:06:45          00076421084TRLO0      XLON 
 
95                333.60      12:06:45          00076421085TRLO0      XLON 
 
661               335.60      12:17:37          00076421340TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                335.60      12:17:37          00076421341TRLO0      XLON 
 
33                335.60      12:17:37          00076421342TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               336.00      12:17:56          00076421346TRLO0      XLON 
 
252               336.00      12:17:56          00076421347TRLO0      XLON 
 
622               335.60      12:17:58          00076421350TRLO0      XLON 
 
217               334.40      12:20:12          00076421462TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               334.40      12:20:12          00076421463TRLO0      XLON 
 
384               334.40      12:20:12          00076421464TRLO0      XLON 
 
1082               334.60      12:20:12          00076421465TRLO0      XLON 
 
620               334.60      12:20:12          00076421466TRLO0      XLON 
 
668               335.20      12:43:22          00076422263TRLO0      XLON 
 
257               336.40      12:44:27          00076422380TRLO0      XLON 
 
728               336.40      12:48:22          00076422683TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                336.40      12:49:04          00076422733TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                336.20      12:55:22          00076422935TRLO0      XLON 
 
600               336.20      12:55:22          00076422936TRLO0      XLON 
 
695               337.00      13:05:07          00076423241TRLO0      XLON 
 
744               337.20      13:08:31          00076423310TRLO0      XLON 
 
753               336.40      13:12:36          00076423544TRLO0      XLON 
 
433               337.60      13:27:43          00076423980TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                337.60      13:27:43          00076423981TRLO0      XLON 
 
175               337.60      13:27:43          00076423982TRLO0      XLON 
 
711               337.60      13:27:43          00076423983TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                337.80      13:33:02          00076424211TRLO0      XLON 
 
1046               337.80      13:33:02          00076424212TRLO0      XLON 
 
40                337.80      13:33:02          00076424213TRLO0      XLON 
 
677               337.40      13:37:23          00076424362TRLO0      XLON 
 
702               336.40      13:41:27          00076424511TRLO0      XLON 
 
131               335.80      13:43:34          00076424605TRLO0      XLON 
 
925               335.80      13:43:34          00076424606TRLO0      XLON 
 
484               335.20      13:59:52          00076425400TRLO0      XLON 
 
125               335.20      13:59:52          00076425401TRLO0      XLON 
 
752               335.00      14:00:58          00076425417TRLO0      XLON 
 
672               334.00      14:04:17          00076425516TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

631               334.00      14:06:14          00076425579TRLO0      XLON 
 
728               333.20      14:22:24          00076426409TRLO0      XLON 
 
388               332.80      14:24:00          00076426456TRLO0      XLON 
 
361               332.80      14:24:00          00076426457TRLO0      XLON 
 
396               333.20      14:31:04          00076426860TRLO0      XLON 
 
211               333.20      14:32:10          00076426898TRLO0      XLON 
 
236               333.20      14:32:10          00076426899TRLO0      XLON 
 
401               333.20      14:33:26          00076427038TRLO0      XLON 
 
9                333.20      14:34:10          00076427088TRLO0      XLON 
 
405               333.20      14:34:10          00076427089TRLO0      XLON 
 
26                333.20      14:46:25          00076427607TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                333.60      14:46:25          00076427608TRLO0      XLON 
 
99                333.60      14:47:29          00076427660TRLO0      XLON 
 
596               333.60      14:47:29          00076427661TRLO0      XLON 
 
626               333.60      14:47:29          00076427662TRLO0      XLON 
 
262               333.20      14:47:29          00076427663TRLO0      XLON 
 
76                333.60      14:47:52          00076427680TRLO0      XLON 
 
393               333.20      14:49:38          00076427809TRLO0      XLON 
 
40                333.20      14:49:38          00076427810TRLO0      XLON 
 
162               333.20      14:49:38          00076427811TRLO0      XLON 
 
469               333.20      14:49:38          00076427812TRLO0      XLON 
 
225               333.00      14:55:30          00076428265TRLO0      XLON 
 
370               333.00      14:55:30          00076428266TRLO0      XLON 
 
52                333.00      15:00:27          00076428641TRLO0      XLON 
 
370               333.00      15:00:27          00076428642TRLO0      XLON 
 
260               333.00      15:07:14          00076429109TRLO0      XLON 
 
379               333.00      15:07:14          00076429110TRLO0      XLON 
 
370               333.00      15:07:14          00076429111TRLO0      XLON 
 
16                332.80      15:11:21          00076429352TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                332.80      15:11:21          00076429353TRLO0      XLON 
 
188               333.00      15:15:25          00076429633TRLO0      XLON 
 
354               333.00      15:15:25          00076429634TRLO0      XLON 
 
506               333.00      15:15:25          00076429635TRLO0      XLON 
 
722               332.80      15:19:30          00076429878TRLO0      XLON 
 
611               332.40      15:29:54          00076430328TRLO0      XLON 
 
719               332.20      15:30:01          00076430334TRLO0      XLON 
 
658               332.00      15:37:00          00076430734TRLO0      XLON 
 
127               331.80      15:40:37          00076430937TRLO0      XLON 
 
138               331.80      15:40:37          00076430938TRLO0      XLON 
 
399               331.80      15:40:37          00076430939TRLO0      XLON 
 
37                331.40      15:43:37          00076431141TRLO0      XLON 
 
94                331.40      15:45:40          00076431397TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                331.40      15:50:40          00076431630TRLO0      XLON 
 
597               331.40      15:50:40          00076431631TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                331.40      15:50:40          00076431632TRLO0      XLON 
 
651               331.40      15:50:40          00076431633TRLO0      XLON 
 
639               331.00      15:53:00          00076431811TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                330.60      15:55:39          00076432059TRLO0      XLON 
 
59                330.60      15:55:39          00076432060TRLO0      XLON 
 
366               330.60      15:55:39          00076432061TRLO0      XLON 
 
29                330.40      16:01:04          00076432501TRLO0      XLON 
 
29                330.40      16:02:05          00076432604TRLO0      XLON 
 
270               330.40      16:02:09          00076432606TRLO0      XLON 
 
2                330.40      16:02:09          00076432607TRLO0      XLON 
 
87                330.40      16:02:12          00076432613TRLO0      XLON 
 
217               330.40      16:02:12          00076432614TRLO0      XLON 
 
605               330.80      16:07:36          00076433065TRLO0      XLON 
 
231               330.80      16:07:36          00076433066TRLO0      XLON 
 
635               330.60      16:07:57          00076433083TRLO0      XLON 
 
98                329.80      16:12:52          00076433689TRLO0      XLON 
 
450               329.80      16:12:52          00076433690TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                329.80      16:12:52          00076433691TRLO0      XLON 
 
58                329.80      16:13:06          00076433720TRLO0      XLON 
 
5                329.80      16:13:07          00076433721TRLO0      XLON 
 
37                329.80      16:13:14          00076433730TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               329.80      16:13:38          00076433751TRLO0      XLON 
 
403               329.60      16:15:45          00076433997TRLO0      XLON 
 
81                329.20      16:17:46          00076434123TRLO0      XLON 
 
44                329.20      16:17:52          00076434148TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                329.20      16:17:59          00076434162TRLO0      XLON 
 
223               329.20      16:18:05          00076434168TRLO0      XLON 
 
2                329.20      16:18:07          00076434169TRLO0      XLON 
 
49                329.20      16:18:16          00076434172TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.