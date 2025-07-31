DJ Q2 2025 production results

EQS Newswire / 31/07/2025 / 08:51 MSK Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") reports production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. "We have successfully resumed concentrate shipments to the Amursk POX and therefore anticipate a steady ramp-up in production and cash flow through the second half of the year", said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc. HIGHLIGHTS -- No fatal accidents or lost time injuries were recorded among the Company's employees and contractors during H1 2025, reflecting our continued commitment to safety. -- Ore mining and processing at both Kyzyl and Varvara proceeded without disruptions. -- Gold equivalent ("GE") production declined by 59% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 55 Koz in Q2 and by 51% to 123 Koz in H1 2025, primarily due to delays in Kyzyl concentrate processing at the Amursk POX. Shipments to the Amursk POX resumed in late Q2, with additional batches dispatched to China and a third-party smelter in Kazakhstan. -- GE sales in H1 2025 decreased by 65% y-o-y, totalling 102 Koz, generating revenue of USUSD 325 million, which fell by 54% y-o-y. The y-o-y decline reflects the temporary sales lag at Kyzyl. In H2 2025, the Company projects a recovery along with the inventories unwinding. Tolling and third-party sales have stabilised in July, and the Company expects to release nearly 150 Koz of the accumulated 200 Koz of gold in concentrate by the year end. -- With a portion of the stockpiles expected to be carried forward, full-year 2025 GE production is now forecast at 420 Koz, down from the original 470 Koz by 11%. -- TCC is expected to be at the upper end of the previously announced guidance range of USUSD 1,000-1,100/GE oz. Updated guidance for AISC has been revised to USUSD 1,450-1,550/GE oz, up from the original USUSD 1,350-1,450/GE oz, primarily due to a stronger-than-budgeted tenge exchange rate in H1 of the year and lower projected production output at Kyzyl. -- Net cash declined by 62% to USUSD 143 million as of 30 June 2025 (USUSD 374 million at year-end 2024). The liquidity position remains strong. In July, the Company signed a new credit facility agreement with ING for up to USUSD 100 million which is expected to replace some of the maturing debt. PRODUCTION RESULTS 3 months ended Jun 30, 6 months ended Jun 30, % change1 % change1 2025 2024 2025 2024 Waste mined, Mt 30.1 31.3 -4% 60.7 64.4 -6% Ore mined (open pit), Mt 1,260 1,312 -4% 2,579 2,484 +4% Ore processed, Mt 1,644 1,578 +4% 3,216 3,146 +2% Average GE grade processed, g/t 3.0 3.0 -0% 3.0 3.0 -1% Production, GE Koz2 55 135 -59% 123 252 -51% Kyzyl 16 93 -83% 47 169 -72% Varvara 39 42 -7% 76 83 -9% Sales, GE Koz 64 176 -64% 102 292 -65% Kyzyl 16 133 -88% 24 207 -88% Varvara 47 43 +9% 78 85 -8% Revenue, USUSDm3, 4 216 409 -47% 325 704 -54% Net cash/(debt), USUSDm5 143 374 -62% LTIFR6 0 0 0 0 Fatalities 0 0 0 0 Note: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. (2) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. (3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. (4) Revenue includes re-sale of third-party metal. Sales are shown net of re-sale of third-party metal (if applicable). (5) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 December 2024. (6) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked and includes only the Company's own employees.

Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project in Kazakhstan.

Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Yerkin Uderbay Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz ir@solidcore-resources.com

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

3 months ended Jun 30, 6 months ended Jun 30, % change % change 2025 2024 2025 2024 MINING Waste mined1, Mt 16.3 20.3 -20% 33.8 42.4 -20% Ore mined (open pit), Kt 617 603 +2% 1,240 1,185 +5% PROCESSING Ore processed, Kt 641 607 +6% 1,230 1,212 +2% Gold grade, g/t 5.6 5.3 +5% 5.7 5.3 +6% Gold recovery 89.7% 89.2% +1% 89.3% 88.7% +1% Concentrate produced, Kt 32.2 30.9 +4% 63.4 61.6 +3% Concentrate gold grade, g/t 99.9 93.3 +7% 98.2 92.9 +6% Gold in concentrate, Koz2 103 93 +12% 200 184 +9% Concentrate shipped, Kt 8 19 -55% 8 31 -73% Payable gold shipped, Koz 16 34 -53% 16 58 -72% Toll-processing at third-party POX

