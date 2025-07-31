Anzeige
Dow Jones News
31.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             70,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             331.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             326.00p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             329.1785p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,991,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,055,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 329.1785

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
207               330.60      09:53:45          00076441107TRLO0      XLON 
 
439               330.60      09:53:45          00076441106TRLO0      XLON 
 
292               330.60      09:53:45          00076441105TRLO0      XLON 
 
1106               330.60      09:53:45          00076441104TRLO0      XLON 
 
736               330.40      10:02:42          00076441326TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                330.40      10:03:11          00076441332TRLO0      XLON 
 
54                330.40      10:03:11          00076441333TRLO0      XLON 
 
702               330.00      10:06:51          00076441405TRLO0      XLON 
 
396               329.60      10:06:53          00076441406TRLO0      XLON 
 
255               329.60      10:06:55          00076441407TRLO0      XLON 
 
696               329.60      10:07:30          00076441428TRLO0      XLON 
 
82                329.40      10:10:21          00076441491TRLO0      XLON 
 
718               329.40      10:10:21          00076441492TRLO0      XLON 
 
903               329.00      10:15:03          00076441633TRLO0      XLON 
 
692               329.00      10:15:03          00076441634TRLO0      XLON 
 
150               328.80      10:15:03          00076441641TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               330.40      10:16:00          00076441716TRLO0      XLON 
 
1829               330.40      10:16:00          00076441717TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               330.40      10:16:00          00076441718TRLO0      XLON 
 
982               330.40      10:16:00          00076441719TRLO0      XLON 
 
2932               330.40      10:16:00          00076441720TRLO0      XLON 
 
528               329.00      10:16:01          00076441722TRLO0      XLON 
 
3450               329.00      10:16:01          00076441723TRLO0      XLON 
 
933               329.00      10:16:01          00076441724TRLO0      XLON 
 
630               329.00      10:16:53          00076441821TRLO0      XLON 
 
723               330.60      10:21:37          00076441995TRLO0      XLON 
 
647               330.60      10:21:37          00076441996TRLO0      XLON 
 
730               330.60      10:21:37          00076441999TRLO0      XLON 
 
607               331.00      10:23:36          00076442103TRLO0      XLON 
 
747               331.00      10:23:36          00076442104TRLO0      XLON 
 
722               331.00      10:27:40          00076442282TRLO0      XLON 
 
758               331.00      10:27:41          00076442305TRLO0      XLON 
 
23                331.00      10:27:41          00076442306TRLO0      XLON 
 
236               331.00      10:27:41          00076442307TRLO0      XLON 
 
383               330.60      10:34:16          00076442821TRLO0      XLON 
 
629               329.40      10:45:23          00076443257TRLO0      XLON 
 
688               328.40      10:46:19          00076443299TRLO0      XLON 
 
2480               329.00      10:48:56          00076443440TRLO0      XLON 
 
42                329.00      10:49:00          00076443454TRLO0      XLON 
 
688               329.00      10:49:00          00076443455TRLO0      XLON 
 
753               329.00      10:49:00          00076443464TRLO0      XLON 
 
1140               329.00      10:49:14          00076443475TRLO0      XLON 
 
1389               329.00      10:50:00          00076443505TRLO0      XLON 
 
278               329.00      10:50:00          00076443506TRLO0      XLON 
 
315               328.80      10:51:04          00076443540TRLO0      XLON 
 
151               329.00      10:52:16          00076443566TRLO0      XLON 
 
20000              329.00      10:52:21          00076443571TRLO0      XLON 
 
1278               329.00      10:58:36          00076443719TRLO0      XLON 
 
103               326.40      12:00:00          00076445703TRLO0      XLON 
 
589               326.40      12:00:00          00076445704TRLO0      XLON 
 
722               326.00      12:00:00          00076445716TRLO0      XLON 
 
1654               329.00      12:53:09          00076447132TRLO0      XLON 
 
83                328.60      13:29:14          00076448239TRLO0      XLON 
 
712               328.20      13:35:30          00076448410TRLO0      XLON 
 
664               327.40      14:04:16          00076449757TRLO0      XLON 
 
679               327.80      14:08:44          00076449890TRLO0      XLON 
 
653               327.00      14:23:07          00076450506TRLO0      XLON 
 
724               327.00      14:31:41          00076450777TRLO0      XLON 
 
741               328.00      14:45:32          00076451608TRLO0      XLON 
 
698               327.40      14:59:03          00076452204TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                327.40      15:12:55          00076452746TRLO0      XLON 
 
598               327.40      15:12:55          00076452747TRLO0      XLON 
 
947               329.00      15:43:57          00076454322TRLO0      XLON 
 
682               328.80      15:44:35          00076454351TRLO0      XLON 
 
1519               329.00      15:48:30          00076454576TRLO0      XLON 
 
607               329.00      15:53:34          00076454955TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
