

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.021 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $1.770 billion, or $1.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.304 billion or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $98.915 billion from $91.234 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30 to $6.40



