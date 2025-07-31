Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

31 July 2025

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Total voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company hereby announces that, as at 31 July 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 36,474,329 Ordinary Shares.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 36,474,329 and this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

